 U.S. EV Manufacturing Investment Hits $120B in Past 8 Years

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
UnderhoodService
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
EV Bizz

U.S. EV Manufacturing Investment Hits $120B in Past 8 Years

Manufacturers also created 143,000 new jobs in the electric vehicle sector in the past eight years.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

More than $120 billion in investments and 143,000 new U.S. jobs have been announced in the last eight years, with more than 40% of those announcements happening in the last six months, since the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and other national policies have catalyzed investments in electric vehicle manufacturing in the U.S., according to a new report by Environmental Defense Fund and WSP USA.

Related Articles

Key findings in the report, “U.S. Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Investments and Jobs: Characterizing the Impacts of the Inflation Reduction Act after 6 Months,” include:

  • Manufacturers have announced more than $120 billion in investments in the last eight years;
  • 73% of that $120 billion was announced in the last 15 months – since Congress passed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law;
  • 42% of that $120 billion was announced in just the last six months – since Congress passed the IRA;
  • Manufacturers have announced 143,000 new jobs in the electric vehicle sector in the last eight years;
  • 66% of those jobs were announced in the last 15 months – since Congress passed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law;
  • 32% of those jobs were announced in just the last six months – since Congress passed the IRA.

By 2026, these already-announced U.S. facilities alone will be able to produce about 4.3 million new electric cars and passenger trucks each year, the report says. For comparison, that’s about one-third of all new vehicles sold in the U.S. last year.

The report finds even greater levels of investment in U.S. battery manufacturing capacity. By 2026, these already-announced U.S. facilities alone will be capable of producing enough batteries to supply more than 11 million new zero-emitting passenger vehicles each year, which would represent more than 80% of all new vehicles sold in 2022.

The investment boom spurred by recent national policies like the IRA will help support jobs in states across the country, and 86% of all the investments announced so far are concentrated in 10 states, with half of those – Michigan, Tennessee, Georgia, Nevada and Kentucky – which have seen more than $10 billion in investment each. Investments in those same five states, plus North Carolina and South Carolina, are expected to support more than 10,000 new jobs in each state.

Billions more in investments will help create EV-related jobs in other states, the report says, including Alabama, Arizona, California, Illinois and Texas.

The report also found that U.S. investments, production capacity, and jobs in the EV sector will likely continue to grow, especially in response to government actions expected in the future – including national vehicle emissions standards for cars and passenger trucks. EPA is also expected to soon propose performance-based pollution standards for medium- and heavy-duty

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

DOE Puts $48M Toward Improving America’s Power Grid

This effort aims to better control grid power flow to avoid outages, which costs the economy $150 billion annually.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

This article is courtesy of The Buzz EV News, by David Sickels.

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has announced another $48 million in funding to improve the reliability and resiliency of the U.S. power grid. This batch of funding will support a new program focused on developing power grid technologies that improve control and protection of the domestic power grid. The agency says outages caused by extreme weather events are estimated to cost the U.S. economy $150 billion annually. This new effort by DOE will fund projects that aim to enable utilities to more effectively control grid power flow to avoid disturbances, and quickly isolate and route around disruptions.

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
Emotion is Among the Biggest Motivators For EV buyers

Connecting with consumers’ emotions and personality is more likely to ignite interest in battery electric vehicles.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
EV Opportunities

You are gaining and retaining many service opportunities with Evs.

By Andrew Markel
Tesla Diagnostics

There are three levels of Tesla diagnostics and repairs

By Andrew Markel
EV Charging Systems

For an electric vehicle to recharge rapidly, it requires more power, and in a different format.

By Andrew Markel

Other Posts

Hyundai & Kia Hybrid Drivetrain

The Hyundai hybrid system has a motor control unit (MCU) and hybrid control unit (HCU).

By Andrew Markel
Jump Starting an EV

If an EV with a full battery won’t start, here’s how you can get it up and running.

By Brian Sexton
Five Technology Trends that Will Define the Future of EVs

IDTechEx says it believes Li-ion is forecast to maintain its dominant position.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Electrifying The Next Generation of Techs

The future is bright and exciting for vehicle repair.

By Doug Kaufman