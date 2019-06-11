The Group Training Academy is offering access to monthly high-definition (HD) broadcasts covering current and emerging topics and trends in the auto care industry. These pre-recorded productions are aired on specific dates and times to allow the audience to participate in live question and answer sessions with the instructor.

A live-stream broadcast, titled “Bosch Start/Stop Technology: System Diagnostics” presented by Bob Pattengale, is scheduled for 2 p.m. EST on June 26. As an incentive to watch the video, The Group Training Academy will randomly award a $100 gift card each to two members who view the entire broadcast.

“These monthly live-stream broadcasts with Q&A are unique in the aftermarket and are another reason The Group Training Academy is the go-to online training resource in the industry,” said Larry Pavey, CEO of the Automotive Parts Services Group (The Group). “Our original goal was to create an educational, web-based resource to help shops expand technicians’ skill level and grow their businesses. The Group Training Academy exceeds that vision with the addition of live-stream training that covers important topics facing the ever-changing automotive industry.”

The monthly live-stream broadcasts are free to all members of The Group Training Academy. Members receive access to these 12 featured courses, plus five basic essentials courses, a basic membership to the Automotive Management Network and one ASE Test Prep class of their choice. Courses in this bundle are all premium content designed for professional technicians and/or service writers. Each class comes with a post test and certificate of completion. The HD broadcasts are archived and added to the library for those who may have missed the broadcast.

Available 24-hours-a-day, seven days a week, The Group Training Academy includes a broad range of training options, from ASE test preparation to automotive, diagnostic, diesel, transmission, shop management and scan tool training videos, plus training resources, diagrams, reading materials, quizzes and interactive resources. The training is presented in a video format designed especially for automotive professionals.

To learn more, visit www.thegrouptrainingacademy.com.