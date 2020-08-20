‘The Group’ Honors Top Supplier Partners

The Automotive Parts Services Group (The Group) announced its “Vendor of the Year” awards during its virtual national conference and expo.
The Group recognized supplier partners for exceptional support in key categories important to its membership as well as the Outstanding Vendor of the Year award. Members of Federated Auto Parts and National Pronto Association cast votes for the top supplier in each category, and the results were as follows:
• Outstanding Vendor of the Year – APC/AP Centric
• Sales Support Vendor of the Year – Gates Corporation
• Marketing Excellence Vendor of the Year – KYB Americas Corporation
• Excellence in Education & Training Vendor of the Year – The Timken Company
• Service Level Excellence Vendor of the Year – FCS Automotive
• Catalog & Product Data Excellence Vendor of the Year – Standard Motor Products
“It has been a difficult year for our entire industry and has been gratifying to see so many of our suppliers step up with support for our membership. We thank them all and honor the best of the best,” said Larry Pavey, CEO, Automotive Parts Services Group. “We have developed enduring relationships with our vendor partners through the years and we know that even when things get challenging, we will always work together towards tomorrow.”
More than 900 members, vendors and associates are participating in The Group’s conference and expo this week, attending a virtual series of general sessions and informational meetings as well as taking part in a first-ever virtual vendor expo. Newly added this year is an expo day on Aug. 21 for Federated Car Care and Pronto Smart Choice banner shops where they can interact virtually with over 130 of The Group’s vendor partners.