 Technology Update: EV Acronyms And Terminology

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Underhood Service Logo
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
EV Bizz

Technology Update: EV Acronyms And Terminology

Alphabet soup? Don't worry - these strange combinations of letters will be beneficial to your career.

Eric Garbe
By Eric Garbe

Electric vehicles (EVs) are here to stay and there’s a lot to learn. First and foremost, you’ll be bombarded with a long list of acronyms that represent the systems we need to be familiar with and learning it all begins with knowing what they all mean. Here’s a list to get you started.

Related Articles

AC – Alternating Current: The type of electrical current that periodically reverses direction.

ALM – Accessory Load Management: A smart-charging feature designed for an older home that can’t handle all the electrical loads being powered such as range, air conditioner or dryer, in addition to an EV. This utilizes an amperage device installed on the circuit box that monitors the demand and will prevent overloading from occurring when trying to charge an EV.

BEV – Battery Electric Vehicle: A type of electric vehicle that is powered solely by a battery, without any internal combustion engine.

BMS – Battery Management System: A system that manages the charging and discharging of batteries to ensure safe and efficient operation.

CAN – Controller Area Network: A vehicle bus standard designed to allow microcontrollers and devices to communicate with each other.

CCS – Combined Charging System: A type of fast-charging system for electric vehicles that combines AC and DC charging in one connector.

CHAdeMO – A DC fast-charging standard developed in Japan.

DC – Direct Current: The type of electrical current that flows in one direction.

DLB – Dynamic Load Balancing: Where multiple charging stations are located, a way that level 2 and 3 chargers can be set up to dispense the available voltage. The term First Come First Served is used when setting up a string of EVSE that is set to DLB parameters. This means the first vehicle to attach to a charger will receive the highest output that the charger can deliver and that the vehicle will take. The other vehicles that plug into subsequent chargers will share the remaining power output available from the site. As vehicles pull away from the charging lanes, the power outputs will be recalibrated accordingly.

DoD – Depth of Discharge: The percentage of the battery capacity that has been used.

DoE – Department of Energy (United States): A federal department responsible for energy policy and research in the United States.

EMV – Electromagnetic Compatibility: The ability of electronic devices to operate without interfering with each other.

EVSE – Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment: The equipment used to charge electric vehicles.

FCV – Fuel Cell Vehicle: A type of electric vehicle that uses a fuel cell to generate electricity, instead of a battery.

HEV – Hybrid Electric Vehicle: A type of vehicle that combines an internal combustion engine and an electric motor.

IEC – International Electrotechnical Commission: An international organization that develops and publishes standards for electrical technologies.

ISO15118 – SAE protocol which allows vehicles to be bi-directional with chargers. This is needed support for V2x to operate.

J1772 – SAE J1772: A North American standard for electric vehicle charging connectors.

kWh – Kilowatt Hour: A unit of energy equal to one kilowatt of power used for one hour.

kW – Kilowatt: A unit of power equal to 1,000 watts.

kWp – Kilowatt peak: A measure of the maximum output of a solar panel or another energy-generating system under ideal conditions.

LiFePO4 – Lithium Iron Phosphate: A type of lithium-ion battery chemistry that is known for its safety and long cycle life.

Li-ion – Lithium Ion: A type of rechargeable battery that is commonly used in electric vehicles.

L1 – Level 1 Charging: A type of electric vehicle charging that uses a standard household outlet and provides a slow charge.

L2 – Level 2 Charging: A type of electric vehicle charging that uses a higher voltage outlet and provides a faster charge than Level 1.

L3 – Level 3 Charging: A type of fast charging system for electric vehicles that provides an even faster charge than Level 2.

NCA – Nickel Cobalt Aluminum: A type of lithium-ion battery chemistry that is known for its high-energy density.

NMC – Nickel Manganese Cobalt: A type of lithium-ion battery chemistry that is known for its high-power density and long cycle life.

NiMH – Nickel Metal Hydride: A type of rechargeable battery that is commonly used in hybrid electric vehicles.

OCPP – Open Charge Point Protocol: A communication protocol used by electric vehicle charging stations to communicate with central management systems.

OCV – Open Circuit Voltage: The voltage of a battery when it is not connected to a load or a charging source.

PHEV – Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle: A type of hybrid electric vehicle that can be charged from an external power source, and has a larger battery than a traditional hybrid electric vehicle.

PID – Proportional Integral Derivative: A type of control algorithm used in charging systems to regulate the voltage and current.

RFID – Radio Frequency Identification: A technology used in electric vehicle charging systems to identify and authenticate users.

SAE – Society of Automotive Engineers: An international professional organization that develops and publishes standards for the automotive industry.

SAEJ2595 – A protocol allowing for wireless charging up to 11 KW.

SOC – State of Charge: The percentage of the battery capacity that is currently available for use.

SOH – State of Health: A measure of the overall health and performance of a battery.

V2G – Vehicle-to-Grid: A technology that allows electric vehicles to feed energy back into the grid when they are not being used, providing a source of energy storage and backup power.

V2H – Vehicle-to-Home: A technology that allows electric vehicles to be used as a backup power source for homes and buildings.

V2X – Vehicle-to-Everything: A term used to describe the integration of electric vehicles into the broader energy system, including the grid, homes and other buildings.

W – Watt: A unit of power equal to one joule per second.

ZEVAZero Emissions Vehicle Association: A trade association that represents companies in the electric vehicle industry. 

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

Vehicle Electrification: Trends and Power Solutions

We are in an era of change with vehicle mobility. This video is sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

Doug Kaufman
By Doug Kaufman

Vehicle manufacturers have created a bridge of powertrain technologies to move from today’s traditional internal combustion engine to full electric vehicles. Vehicle experts recognize five types of vehicle electrification platforms, each serving as the next stepping stone to full vehicle electrification.

The first is a micro hybrid or otherwise referred to as a start/stop. Next comes a mild hybrid, followed by a full hybrid. Then we move into a plug-in hybrid, and last, we reach the full electric vehicle. As you move from the left side to the right side across the spectrum, you increase the level of electrification before you reach a full EV.

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
Autel Energy Releases MaxiCharger DC HiPower in U.S.

The MaxiCharger DC HiPower starts at 320 kW and can be expanded up to 640 kW by adding power modules.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
SEMA 2023 to Explore Future Vehicle Propulsion

The new EV & Future Propulsion area at SEMA will include over 75 vehicles highlighting the future of automotive innovation.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
BMW, Ford & Honda to Create Company Focused on EV Grid

ChargeScape aims to create a single, cost-effective platform connecting electric utilities, automakers and EV customers.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Sensata Introduces Bidirectional Contactors for EV Charging

The new contactors are for high-power applications like energy storage systems, DC fast charging and HD vehicles.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Other Posts

Hyundai & Kia Hybrid Drivetrain

The Hyundai hybrid system has a motor control unit (MCU) and hybrid control unit (HCU).

By Andrew Markel
Flash, Qmerit Partner to Advance EV Charging in the U.S.

Qmerit’s maintenance network will provide Flash with a single source for maintenance across its charging locations.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Report: U.S. EV Investments Rapidly Increasing

Electric vehicle and battery manufacturing grew by a reported $92.3 billion over the past 12 months.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Survey: 54% of Gas Vehicle Drivers Ready to Embrace Electric

The study also found that 58% of drivers interested in purchasing or leasing an EV are motivated by environmental concerns.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers