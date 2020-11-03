Connect with us

SMP Releases Blue Streak Variable Valve Timing Program

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) has announced the release of its Blue Streak Variable Valve Timing (VVT) Program.

Joining the extensive Standard VVT line, these new Blue Streak VVT solenoids and sprockets are a testament to SMP’s commitment to supply premium-quality aftermarket VVT components.

Manufactured in SMP Poland’s IATF 16949-certified facility, Blue Streak VVT solenoids & sprockets undergo extensive measurement and life testing plus a full spectrum of environmental analyses that include thermal shock, thermal cycling, salt spray, vibration, storage tests, and more.

Commenting on the new line, John Herc, vice president Engine Management Marketing, SMP, stated, “This is an exciting time for our Blue Streak brand with the new premium VVT line joining our recently released Blue Streak high-temp Blower Motor Resistor Kits. The expansion of our Blue Streak® offering demonstrates our dedication to providing our customers with the highest quality products in these very important categories.”

All Blue Streak products are backed by a lifetime limited warranty. For more information on the VVT program and other Blue Streak products, visit StandardBlueStreak.com.

