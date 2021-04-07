Connect with us

Products

Smart Car Care App Reminds Customers Of Service Needs

The app provides peace-of-mind as a reference tool and for providing important maintenance reminders.
Advertisement
 

on

When it comes to automotive maintenance and service, an educated driver is a more valuable customer. A new smartphone app educates drivers about their cars’ maintenance needs to keep them up to date on recommended procedures for their vehicles.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“BluCare Auto 2.0 from Blue Eclipse is a smart car care app which knows what your car needs and when, and then delivers it to you. It’s like your own personal digital assistant,” explains Craig Tieman, Blue Eclipse CEO.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is blucare.jpg

The BluCare app is also intended to be a one-stop shop for all information related to a customer’s car, including: vehicle odometer, last parking location, digital owner’s manual, owner documents and car label data, records of all repair services, records of all driving expenses, weekly driving activity, thousands of how-to video tutorials specific to the individual car, pages to shop all major online car parts stores and search for highly-rated mechanics in the area.  

“With more than 280 million registered vehicles on the road in the US alone, most of these being privately owned or leased, there is a very large market for the BluCare Auto app,” says Tieman.  “Whether the owner is a first-time driver or car owner or a very experienced owner with lots of car knowledge, the app will provide peace-of-mind to all owners as a reference tool and for providing important reminders.”

Advertisement

In addition, the app can be used with a shop’s loaner car fleet, to automatically detect and log trips and miles driven, provide personal and business mileage categories, maintain a vehicle odometer for maintenance records, automatically save parking locations to always find where the vehicle is parked, provide quick entry features to store all repair, service and driving expenses and keep owner and vehicle information handy for when you or the customer aren’t near the vehicle.

More information is available at https://blueeclipse.co.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Products: S & G Tool Aid Releases New Open Barrel Crimping Tool

Products: Streamlight Updates Stinger for Better Grip

Products: EVAP Test Late-Model Vehicles with Redline Detection EasyConnect

Products: Associated Equipment Charger, Analyzer, Power Supply and More

Advertisement

on

Smart Car Care App Reminds Customers Of Service Needs

on

Standard Motor Products Expands Turbocharger Product Line

on

Valvoline Launches New Premium Full Synthetic Motor Oil

on

US Motor Works Releases 6 New Water Pump Applications
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Video: VIDEO: How To Keep Wheel Bearing Nuts & Bolts Fastened

Opinion: Bathrooms And Windshields – Best Lessons Take Years To Learn

Video: VIDEO: Diesel Oil Viscosity Options And Weights

Products: Smart Car Care App Reminds Customers Of Service Needs

Emissions: Managing (DPF) Diesel Particulate Filter Regeneration Cycles

Digital Edition

Current Video
play
VIDEO: How To Keep Wheel Bearing Nuts & Bolts Fastened

Video Series

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Can Synthetic Oil Cause An Older Engine To Leak?
Connect
UnderhoodService