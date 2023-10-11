 Scania Launches New Battery-Electric Bus Platform

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
UnderhoodService
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
EV Bizz

Scania Launches New Battery-Electric Bus Platform

The low-entry 4x2 buses' batteries offer up to 520 kWh energy storage capacity.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

The new Scania battery-electric bus platform, one part of the company’s complete e-mobility solutions covering vehicles, services, and systems makes its debut at Busworld on Oct. 6, 2023. With the introduction of low-entry 4×2 buses, the sustainably sourced and built batteries offer a vast energy storage capacity of up to 520 kWh and have been developed specifically for heavy commercial vehicles, enabling a range in optimal conditions of over 500 km, the company says.

Related Articles

The initial introduction of the new platform is made available in low-entry 4×2 buses which will be developed in close collaboration with bodybuilder partners. These buses will be available in two performance steps – a four-battery variant with an installed capacity of 416 kWh and a five-battery variant with an installed capacity of 520 kWh. In optimal conditions, this equates to a range of more than 400 km for the former, and over 500 km for the latter, according to Scania.

Scania adds its committed electrification journey started with field tests of hybrid electric buses as early as 2007. Today, with the introduction of the new Scania battery-electric bus platform and complementary e-mobility solutions, Scania says it advances along its electrification roadmap to reach the set Science-Based Targets for CO2 reduction and to provide silent zero-emission transport for people and societies around the world. 

Scania´s e-mobility offering encompasses everything from site energy and operational analysis to charging units, financing, installation and a range of other services, providing guidance throughout the implementation process and enabling reliable and efficient operations.

“During the development of our new battery electric bus platform, range, performance, and battery responsibility have been key areas – all crucial to achieving viable and sustainable transport systems. Combined with our latest e-mobility services and solutions, this means we will provide complete and highly competitive solutions for urban applications in all our current regions,” says Carl-Johan Lööf, head of product management, people transport solutions at Scania. 

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

Report: U.S. EV Investments Rapidly Increasing

Electric vehicle and battery manufacturing grew by a reported $92.3 billion over the past 12 months.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Electric vehicle (EV) and battery manufacturing grew by a reported $92.3 billion over the past 12 months, according to a new report released by the Environmental Defense Fund and WSP, an engineering, environment and professional services consultancy.

The report highlights that, since the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act on Aug. 16, 2022, investment has sharply increased for manufacturing EVs, EV batteries and components, and battery recycling infrastructure.

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
Survey: 54% of Gas Vehicle Drivers Ready to Embrace Electric

The study also found that 58% of drivers interested in purchasing or leasing an EV are motivated by environmental concerns.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Eaton Invests $500M+ in N.A. Manufacturing for Electrification

As part of the investment, Eaton will expand manufacturing for busway products and EV charging technology.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Inflation Reduction Act Sparks Surge in EV Investment

Manufacturers have announced more than $80 billion in EV and EV charging investments since the IRA passed.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Kia America Plugs Into Electrify Expo New York

Kia hopes to educate consumers on the ease and benefits of EV ownership and let them experience EVs first-hand.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Other Posts

Nikola Launches Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Truck

Nikola says the electric truck features a range of up to 500 miles and an estimated fueling time as low as 20 minutes.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Unlocking BMS Information With Autel EV Diagnostic Tablets

Autel diagnostic tablets connect directly to EV battery modules, accessing all datastream PIDs for precise diagnostics.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
EVgo, Amazon Launch EV Charger Navigation Experience

Drivers with Alexa-enabled vehicles and others with Echo Auto can now ask Alexa to help them find a nearby charging station.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Service Opportunities For EVs

Learn about the opportunities and challenges that come with the arrival of EVs. Sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

By Doug Kaufman