Road to AAPEX Season 2 EP. 7

As Keene connects with the Lincoln Highway’s history, Babcox Media Editor David Sickels glimpses into the future of automotive technology.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Rolling through Nebraska, Babcox Media’s Joe Keene meets kindred spirits as he drives the rare Lincoln Blackwood he refurbished for his journey to AAPEX. Along the way, he meets a family traveling the Lincoln Highway section by section, taking in sights such as the Great Platte River Road Archway Monument and the Classic Car Collection, both in Kearney, Neb., and the Golden Spike Tower in North Platte, Neb.

As Keene connects with the Lincoln Highway’s history, Babcox Media Editor David Sickels glimpses into the future of automotive technology. He crisscrosses the country, discussing everything from electric vehicles to data and telematics, and delving into how the evolution of tomorrow’s vehicles is what is pushing the need for new technologies.

“We’re evolving in many areas,” John Herc, vice president of marketing of the vehicle controls division at Standard Motor Products, tells David. “We’re focusing on the advanced ICE technology to make sure we’re there for the car that we service today. We’re focusing on battery electric vehicles because they are here today. It seems as if hybrids are dominating the market right now, but I think EVs are going to make a good push and we’re going to make sure that we’re there for that.”

Watch the video above to make sure you’re ready for every moment of the Road to AAPEX.

This episode is sponsored by BCA Bearings by NTN.

