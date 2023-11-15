 Rivian Launches Apprenticeship Program for Georgia Plant

EV Bizz

Rivian Launches Apprenticeship Program for Georgia Plant

Initial group will support maintenance needs through a 24-month training period.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
Underhood Service Staff Writers

All-electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian announced the launch of a new apprenticeship program to support the development of trained staff at its future manufacturing plant in Stanton Springs North, GA.

The program will recruit an initial group to support future industrial maintenance needs through a 24-month, in-depth training period. Local Georgia community colleges are able to accelerate in-person learning for 24 weeks, after which all apprentices will travel to Rivian’s plant in Normal, IL, for 12-18 months of on-the-job training, a requirement of the apprenticeship program.

Program tuition will be covered by the State of Georgia’s HOPE Grants, with incremental expenses (textbooks, materials, etc.) paid for by Rivian, the company said. Throughout the program duration, all participants will be paid employees as maintenance technicians for Rivian. Upon completion of the program, the graduated apprentices will relocate to Stanton Springs North to support production and operations at Rivian’s future facility.

“We’re excited to launch this apprenticeship program as an important milestone toward launching our R2 manufacturing plant in Georgia,” said Rivian Founder and CEO RJ Scaringe.

Rivian said its Stanton Springs North site, near the City of Social Circle, will be constructed in multiple phases and will employ 7,500 people by 2030. The company added it will continue to scale its recruiting efforts in the Peach State as it approaches vertical construction and prepares for facility operations thereafter.

EV Bizz

Scania Now Producing Next-Level BEVs

Production will begin for trucks with R and S cabs with 400 or 450 kW of engine power.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Scania announced production will now begin in Södertälje, Sweden, for trucks with R and S cabs with 400 or 450 kW of engine power, sufficient for a broad variety of truck applications.

With updated urban battery electric vehicles, including new green battery packs and e-adopted chassis, and services such as Scania Charging Access, Scania's offer "has now reached a maturity level that makes it attractive and relevant for a broad spectrum of customers, regardless of their transport assignments," the company said.

