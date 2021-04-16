Connect with us

Petty’s Garage To Power RubiTrux With Series of Engines

 

Richard Petty and Petty’s Garage announce a unique partnership with one of the leading names in off-road vehicles, RubiTrux of Boone, North Carolina. RubiTrux will exclusively offer Petty’s Garage mild, medium, and wild engines for new Jeep Wranglers and Gladiators.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Petty-Rubitrux-1024x512.jpg

The partnership between Richard Petty, Petty’s Garage, and RubiTrux bring together one of the winningest names in auto racing with one of the top names in custom Jeep Wranglers and Gladiators. Both companies are recognized leaders around the world for outstanding automotive quality and performance.

These custom Petty’s Garage engine packages give Jeep Wranglers and Gladiators the performance that separates them from the crowd of other custom options. After over a year of testing, this announcement comes to market as Jeep announces the factory 392 HEMI in Jeep Wranglers. While the Gladiator does not currently offer a factory HEMI option, RubiTrux has years of experience converting Gladiators to OEM HEMI power or higher performance engine options.

On April 23, 2021, Richard Petty, Petty’s Garage and RubiTrux will participate in Jeep Beach at Daytona International Speedway. This is the largest outdoor Jeep event in the eastern U.S., attracting thousands of Jeep enthusiasts from across the U.S. as well as many other countries. 

