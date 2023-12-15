 Nexteer Hits Global Production Milestone of 100M EPS Systems

EV Bizz

Electric Power Steering systems are key in enabling fuel efficiency and safety.

Nexteer Automotive announced its global production milestone of 100 million electric power steering (EPS) systems – which it says is a key technology enabling fuel efficiency and advanced safety and performance.

Nexteer said its EPS systems are currently featured in eight out of 10 full-size trucks in North America and two out of five small cars in Europe. The company’s EPS systems can be found on vehicles around the world, such as the GMC Hummer EV, Ford F150 and F150 Lightning EV, Ford Bronco, RAM 1500, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Peugeot 208, Jeep Avenger, Chevrolet Silverado, Cadillac Escalade, Zeekr 001 EV, BMW 1-Series, BYD Song Pro/Song Plus, GAC Aion S/Y, Chery Tiggo 8 PHEV and more.

“Nexteer’s EPS systems provide advanced safety and performance along with precise, predictable feel of the road. In essence, EPS acts as the ‘heart’ of the vehicle’s personality and performance by giving the driver control and feel of the road,” said Robin Milavec, president, chief technology officer, chief strategy officer and Executive Board Director, Nexteer Automotive. “As the number one EPS supplier in North America and number three globally, Nexteer’s growth has been fueled by our alignment to key megatrends like electrification and software, as well as our long-standing commitment to relentless innovation and experience as systems integrators.”

About EPSEPS uses an electric motor to assist driver steering. Hardware and software are developed concurrently and work seamlessly together to connect the driver with the road – accounting for driving dynamics and the operating environment. This “connection to the road” provides the driver with an experience consistent with the vehicle’s brand (such as luxury, sport, etc.), while also giving important safety cues regarding the type of road surface the driver is traveling on (such as icy, gravel, etc.).

EPS is also a key advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) feature enabler, according to Nexteer. EPS translates data from the vehicle’s electronic control unit (ECU) into precise mechanical steering functions. Many Nexteer EPS-enabled ADAS features are already on the road today such as park assist, lane keeping, lane departure warning, traffic jam assist and more.

Nexteer’s Complete Global EPS PortfolioNexteer offers a complete portfolio of EPS systems that can steer vehicles of all sizes – from small cars to heavy-duty trucks and light commercial vehicles. EPS solutions from Nexteer include Steer-by-Wire, Rack-Assist EPS (REPS), Dual Pinion-Assist EPS (DPEPS), Single Pinion-Assist EPS (SPEPS) and Column-Assist EPS (CEPS).

2023 Nexteer EPS Production MilestonesIn addition to surpassing the 100 million EPS systems milestone globally, Nexteer said it also accomplished several local EPS production milestones, including:

  • Saginaw, Mich., USA: 15 million REPS systems
  • Querétaro, Mexico: 20 million EPS systems
  • Tychy, Poland: 15 million CEPS systems

