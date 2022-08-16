New Rislone High Mileage Power Steering Stop Whine with Leak Repair (p/n 4604) is a quick and dependable solution for customers suffering steering “whine,” sluggish steering or a power-steering system leak in their high-mileage cars, SUVs, and light trucks.
Power steering problems are common in older vehicles, especially those clocking 75,000 miles or more. Noise and whining, minor leaks, and hard steering complaints can dull your customers’ driving enjoyment and, if ignored, only get worse over time.
“High Mileage Power Steering Stop Whine with Leak Repair can cost-effectively and quickly solve a range of power-steering issues,” explains Clay Parks, Rislone vice president of strategic development. “It’s an affordable solution to noisy power steering systems that generally occur when the system is low on fluid, there is air trapped in the fluid, or the vehicle has some mechanical issues.”
The all-new product contains a special blend of viscosity improvers, anti-wear friction modifiers, and extreme-pressure performance additives. It is formulated to stop bearing, piston, and valve noises inside the power-steering pump. Special lubricity additives smooth out rough, hard, and tight steering and reduce friction. Stop leak additives repair minor leaks and help prevent new ones.
Rislone High Mileage Power Steering Stop Whine with Leak Repair:
- Quiets noise/whine
- Stops fluid leaks
- Fixes hard steering
- Renews worn rack and pinion
- Stabilizes power steering fluid
- Protects the steering system against future wear and leaks.
Customers can use Rislone High Mileage Power Steering Stop Whine with Leak Repair to top off existing fluid when low or add a bottle as a preventive-maintenance measure whenever power steering fluid is changed. It’s compatible with all types of domestic and imported power steering fluids, including petroleum and synthetic formulas, and works with systems that use ATF automatic transmission fluid.
Most passenger cars and light trucks require one 11.8 oz (350 ml) bottle for every one to three quarts of power steering fluid. In smaller systems (those under a quart of capacity), use half a bottle. Depending on the power steering problem, results will either be immediate or noticeable within a few days of driving. A second application may be needed for hard-to-stop leaks or to solve other system issues.
Rislone High Mileage Power Steering Stop Whine with Leak Repair is a sister product to Rislone High Mileage Transmission Stop Slip with Leak Repair (p/n 4502) for automatic and manual transmissions.
For more information about Rislone High Mileage Power Steering Stop Whine with Leak Repair or any other product in the full Rislone lineup, visit rislone.com. Based in Holly, Michigan, Rislone has been America’s best-selling engine treatment brand for 100 years. Rislone is ISO 9001 certified.