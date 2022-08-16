New Rislone High Mileage Power Steering Stop Whine with Leak Repair (p/n 4604) is a quick and dependable solution for customers suffering steering “whine,” sluggish steering or a power-steering system leak in their high-mileage cars, SUVs, and light trucks.

Power steering problems are common in older vehicles, especially those clocking 75,000 miles or more. Noise and whining, minor leaks, and hard steering complaints can dull your customers’ driving enjoyment and, if ignored, only get worse over time. “High Mileage Power Steering Stop Whine with Leak Repair can cost-effectively and quickly solve a range of power-steering issues,” explains Clay Parks, Rislone vice president of strategic development. “It’s an affordable solution to noisy power steering systems that generally occur when the system is low on fluid, there is air trapped in the fluid, or the vehicle has some mechanical issues.”

The all-new product contains a special blend of viscosity improvers, anti-wear friction modifiers, and extreme-pressure performance additives. It is formulated to stop bearing, piston, and valve noises inside the power-steering pump. Special lubricity additives smooth out rough, hard, and tight steering and reduce friction. Stop leak additives repair minor leaks and help prevent new ones. Rislone High Mileage Power Steering Stop Whine with Leak Repair: Quiets noise/whine

Stops fluid leaks

Fixes hard steering

Renews worn rack and pinion

Stabilizes power steering fluid

Protects the steering system against future wear and leaks. Customers can use Rislone High Mileage Power Steering Stop Whine with Leak Repair to top off existing fluid when low or add a bottle as a preventive-maintenance measure whenever power steering fluid is changed. It’s compatible with all types of domestic and imported power steering fluids, including petroleum and synthetic formulas, and works with systems that use ATF automatic transmission fluid.

