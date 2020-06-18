MAHLE’s Next Generation RRR Machines

MAHLE Service Solutions’ fully automatic, recently redesigned machines are able to recover, recycle and recharge vehicles equipped with R134a and R1234yf refrigerants.

The next generation ArcticPRO machines are sleek, high-performance and smaller than previous models, taking up less space on the repair shop floor.

Most of the lineup offers a 7-in. capacitive LCD touch screen with an intuitive, tech-friendly user interface and a bright LED indicator light on top of the unit to alert users when service is complete — easily seen from afar.

For more information, please visit servicesolutions.mahle.com.