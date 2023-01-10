 MAHLE Aftermarket Expands Cylinder Head Gasket Portfolio

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
UnderhoodService
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
News

MAHLE Aftermarket Expands Cylinder Head Gasket Portfolio

New part numbers for Asian and domestic models join more than 12,000 part numbers for 900,000+ applications.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

MAHLE Aftermarket Inc. announced it recently expanded its selection of engine cylinder head gaskets with the addition of new part numbers for Asian and domestic makes and models.

Related Articles

For the Asian market, part number 55461 applies to a range of Mazda models, and part number 55502 applies to a range of Toyota/Lexus models. Part numbers 54879A (right) and 54880A (left), applicable to a range of Jeep, Dodge and Chrysler models, are MAHLE Advantage + products that provide original equipment (OE) form, fit and function, the company says.

These gaskets are among the recent additions to the MAHLE portfolio of more than 12,000 part numbers for more than 900,000 applications,” said Ron McCrum, product teamlLeader, gaskets at MAHLE Aftermarket North America. “We are continuously adding items to provide retailers, warehouse distributors, repair shops and engine rebuilders with an extensive selection of OE-quality parts. MAHLE Aftermarket also supports customers through our extensive resources, developed from more than 100 years of experience in the automotive industry.”

For more information about MAHLE Aftermarket and its brands, visit www.mahle-aftermarket.com, or contact your local sales representative.

You May Also Like

News

GB Remanufacturing Releases 2022 Year in Review

The GB Reman 2022 Year in Review is available for download.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

GB Remanufacturing is pleased to announce that its 2022 Year in Review is available for download.

Michael Kitching, President & CEO, GB Remanufacturing kicks off the company’s 2022 Year in Review with a letter on the state of the business, the challenges this year has presented, and an outlook for what lies ahead in the New Year.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
SMP Closes the Year with 214 New Part Numbers

SMP says it is committed to providing replacement parts for hybrids and EVs.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Survey Shows Greater Trust in Service Professionals

More than 70% reported increased levels of trust in repair shops and/or service technicians.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Rotary Announces New A/C Recharging Equipment Line

Through its partnership with TEXA, Rotary will launch three new models in the spring of 2023.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
The Alliance And Federated Announce Strategic Collaboration

The collaboration provides a framework for sharing benefits and costs in a number of administrative and support areas.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Other Posts

Extend ASE A-series Certifications with the ASE Renewal App

Those with ASE (A1-A9) certifications expiring on Dec. 31 can receive a one-year extension using the ASE renewal app.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
FMSI Acquires Edelmann Brass & Brake Assets

FMSI says the purchase will complement its existing business.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Extend ASE A-Series Certifications With ASE Renewal App

Those with ASE (A1-A9) certifications expiring on Dec. 31 can receive a one-year extension using the ASE renewal app.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
The Group Launches Toys For Tots Campaign

2022 marks the 11th consecutive year that The Group members are participating in the USMC Reserves program.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers