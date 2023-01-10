MAHLE Aftermarket Expands Cylinder Head Gasket Portfolio

MAHLE Aftermarket Inc. announced it recently expanded its selection of engine cylinder head gaskets with the addition of new part numbers for Asian and domestic makes and models.

For the Asian market, part number 55461 applies to a range of Mazda models, and part number 55502 applies to a range of Toyota/Lexus models. Part numbers 54879A (right) and 54880A (left), applicable to a range of Jeep, Dodge and Chrysler models, are MAHLE Advantage + products that provide original equipment (OE) form, fit and function, the company says.

These gaskets are among the recent additions to the MAHLE portfolio of more than 12,000 part numbers for more than 900,000 applications,” said Ron McCrum, product teamlLeader, gaskets at MAHLE Aftermarket North America. “We are continuously adding items to provide retailers, warehouse distributors, repair shops and engine rebuilders with an extensive selection of OE-quality parts. MAHLE Aftermarket also supports customers through our extensive resources, developed from more than 100 years of experience in the automotive industry.”

For more information about MAHLE Aftermarket and its brands, visit www.mahle-aftermarket.com, or contact your local sales representative.