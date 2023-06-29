First Winner of MAHLE Engine Giveaway Chosen

MAHLE Aftermarket has announced Troy C. of Florida as the winner of the first segment of the “Powered by MAHLE” Engine Giveaway. Troy has been awarded a remanufactured Chevrolet LS3 engine built by Tri Star Engines and Transmissions of Baldwin, WI, featuring all applicable premium MAHLE components. The next segment of the “Powered by MAHLE” sweepstakes will begin on July 1, for the chance to win a vintage Chevrolet small block engine (1967 – 2002) built by Baldwin Racing Engines of Friedheim, MO.

“We’re pleased to see such a great response from customers and fans from around the country, and we’re equally pleased to be able to award one of those participants with a Chevrolet LS engine,” said Jon Douglas, president, MAHLE Aftermarket North America.

For the latest “Powered by MAHLE” Engine Giveaway updates, including exclusive details on the remaining three segments of the program and how to enter, visit MAHLE USA Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/mahleusa) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/mahle_mpulse_usa/) social media pages or website (https://www.mahle-aftermarket.com/enginegiveaway). The three remaining engine giveaway segments in this one-of-a-kind, four-part promotion will take place in the months of July, August, and October. Non-winning entries for a segment will roll into the subsequent entry segments, but participants are encouraged to enter the sweepstakes on both Facebook and Instagram with a unique photo for each entry segment.

In addition to the engine, winners will be provided a one-night hotel stay and entry to the Performance Racing Industry show in Indianapolis, IN in December, along with the opportunity to have dinner with “Team MAHLE” – the likes of which may include members of Kalitta Motorsports, John Force Racing, Tony Stewart Racing, and others.

For more information about MAHLE Aftermarket and its brands, visit www.mahle-aftermarket.com,

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Subject to Official Rules available at www.mahle-aftermarket.com/enginegiveaway.