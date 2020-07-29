Connect with us

Products

MAHLE Motorsport Adds BMW PowerPak Piston Kits

This shelf stock PowerPak Piston kit is specifically engineered for high horsepower applications.
Advertisement
 

on

Naturally aspirated or turbocharged, MAHLE Motorsport now provides BMW engine builders a solid choice to build power for 3.0L BMWs with the introduction of a PowerPak Piston Kit designed for either the BMW S55 or N55 engine. This shelf stock PowerPak Piston kit is specifically engineered for high horsepower applications — vehicles with nitrous or power adders that greatly increase boost pressures. 

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Manufactured from 2618 aluminum alloy recognized for its high temperature strength characteristics each piston is dual coated with a dry lubricant Phosphate coating and a GRAFAL skirt coating to reduce drag and wear by providing additional cushioning to absorb hard contact between the piston skirt and cylinder bore. Available either in the factory compression ratio 10.2:1 or 11:1 for the N55, the piston features larger valve pockets to accommodate up to +1.0mm larger valve diameters and has a 1mm deeper valve pocket for performance camshafts. 

A 1.0, 1.2, 2.8mm oil ring set is included in addition to heavy duty steel pins and Circlips. MAHLE’s new HV385 steel thin ring design delivers excellent ring-to-cylinder sealing with low mass and an extended RPM range without loss of ring stability. The top ring groove is hard anodized to protect against micro-welding. Both the top and second ring lands are optimized for higher piston speeds and boost pressure. 

For more information about MAHLE Motorsport’s BMW PowerPak Piston Kit for the 3.0L N55 or S55 engine, visit www.mahlemotorsports.com, or call MAHLE Motorsport toll free at 888-255-1942. 

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Products: Valvoline Exceeds New GF-6 Motor Oil Standards

Products: JASPER Offers Chrysler 5.7L Hemi MDS-Delete Engine

Products: SP Air Corporation Announces New Cordless Mini Drill

Products: Streamlight Introduces Work-Ready Stinger 2020

Advertisement

on

MAHLE Motorsport Adds BMW PowerPak Piston Kits

on

Elgin PRO-STOCK Expands Ford 5.0L Coyote Engine Offering

on

ZF Launches Next-Generation ADAS Cameras

on

Cloyes Launches Timing Chain Water Pump Kits
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Products: Elgin PRO-STOCK Expands Ford 5.0L Coyote Engine Offering

Products: ZF Launches Next-Generation ADAS Cameras

Engine: Engine Build: 1,000 HP 426 cid Hemi Engine

Products: MAHLE Motorsport Adds BMW PowerPak Piston Kits

Products: Cloyes Launches Timing Chain Water Pump Kits

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Diagnosing Intermittent Stalling Issues

Servicing GM’s 3800 V6 Engines

‘Exploring’ Service Needs On The Ford 4.0L V6 Engine

Tech Tip: Reduced Engine Power Message Displayed on GM Vehicles
Connect