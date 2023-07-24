 Ignition Coils

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
UnderhoodService
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
Video

Ignition Coils

Some OE coils have design flaws. This video is sponsored by Standard.

Doug Kaufman
By Doug Kaufman

CC:

Related Articles

Einstein defined insanity as doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. So, why is it that when an ignition coil fails, some technicians look to replace it with an OE coil? While many OE parts are great, we all know that several OE coils have design flaws that can lead to overheating, moisture intrusion and premature coil failure.  

Instead of using the same part that just failed, give your customers something more– an alternative that includes multiple upgrades over the OE design for a more durable ignition coil. Standard and Blue Streak’s engineering team evaluates the original part, identifies root causes of failure and corrects those problems to deliver a better-performing and longer-lasting Coil. These improvements can include additional bobbins, which allow the Coil to run cooler, and improved seals to prevent moisture intrusion. 

All Standard and Blue Streak ignition coils are subjected to rigorous examination and product validation and comprehensive durability testing that takes place in the lab and on vehicles. This helps to ensures that Standard and Blue Streak Ignition Coils will perform in all conditions at every RPM and last.  

Standard’s Ignition Coil Program features a variety of coil types to fit many applications. The Coils are expertly designed, engineered and manufactured at SMP’s IATF 16949-certified Poland facility. Standard® and Blue Streak ignition coils are trusted by professional techs as a superior alternative to the original coil.  

To help you better maintain your customers’ vehicles, Blue Streak® offers many popular Ignition Coils in prepackaged kits. These kits include a matched set of Blue Streak® Heavier-Duty Ignition Coils and are available for many import and domestic cars, trucks and SUVs. Best of all, Blue Streak ignition coils are backed by a limited lifetime warranty for added confidence for you and your customer. 

This video is sponsored by Standard.

You May Also Like

Video

Belt-Driven Starter Generator Systems (VIDEO)

Fuel efficiency meets power with belt-driven starter generator systems. Sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

As many start-stop vehicles age out of warranty, your customers are beginning to ask questions about what’s best for their systems. Whether they have a true hybrid vehicle or a conventional powertrain, attention to the underhood condition of the belts can be the profitable answer for you as well as a safety check for your customers.

Read Full Article

More Video Posts
The Importance of Maintaining Belt Tension

Maintaining proper belt tension can enhance fuel economy. Sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Lordstown Motors Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Lordstown has filed motions with the court seeking to sell its Endurance vehicle and related assets.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Auto Pros On The Road Visit Detroit’s Jay’s Auto

Jay Salaytah meets the expectations of his customers and the needs of his employees. This video presented by Autolite.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
GB Remanufacturing’s Michael Kitching on AMN Drivetime

Kitching says he’s proud to be part of the industry as reman gets the sustainability attention it deserves.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Other Posts

Coats’ Ben Pryor Has Embraced Lean Thinking

Pryor spent four months learning lean principles by going to the “gemba.”

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Sealed Units Matter (VIDEO)

By sealing the joint, engineers can use better greases and materials to increase the longevity of the ball and socket. Sponsored by TRW.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Auto Pros Visit Interstate Auto Care, Madison Heights, MI

For Bill Nalu, business is more than fixing cars – it’s about connecting with people on a personal level.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Top Five Brake Tips (VIDEO)

Here are five tips on brake jobs tips for technicians. This video is sponsored by TRW.

By Brian Sexton