 Honda’s Cumulative EV Sales Tick Past the 1 Million Mark – UnderhoodService

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Underhood Service Logo
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
EV Bizz

Honda’s Cumulative EV Sales Tick Past the 1 Million Mark

The automaker says it has a vision to make battery-electric and fuel-cell electric vehicles represent 100% of its new vehicle sales by 2040.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Published:

Last year, Honda said sales of its electrified models grew more than three-fold to set an all-time sales record with CR-V and Accord hybrid trims combining for 293,640 units – representing over one-quarter of total Honda brand sales. Cumulative sales of Honda electrified vehicles now top the one million mark, as Honda prepares to begin sales this year of the Honda Prologue, the brand’s first all-electric SUV.

Related Articles

According to Honda, the manufacturer’s hybrid-electric vehicles are now leading America’s sales charts, with the Honda CR-V hybrid the country’s best-selling hybrid model (197,317) and the Accord hybrid sedan the most popular hybrid-electric car (96,323).

“The success of our hybrid-electric sales in 2023 is an important building block toward our vision of 100% electrified vehicle sales by 2040,” said Lance Woelfer, assistant vice president of Honda National Auto Sales, American Honda Motor Co. “With the all-electric Honda Prologue and a new Civic hybrid coming this year, Honda will continue to increase our electrified sales in 2024 and beyond.”

Honda said it has a vision to make battery-electric and fuel-cell electric vehicles represent 100% of its new vehicle sales by 2040.

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

Deloitte: Electrification Momentum in US Slows

The report showed a rise in U.S. consumer interest in ICE vehicles, due to affordability and range anxiety, among other factors.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Published:

The 2024 Global Automotive Consumer Study by Deloitte revealed shifting trends in the automotive sector, highlighting the rise in U.S. consumer interest in internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and a decline in hybrid and battery electric vehicle (BEV) purchase intent. The report showed a 9 percentage point increase in ICE vehicle purchase intent, reaching 67%, while interest in hybrids and BEVs has dropped to 21% and 6%, respectively, the company said.

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
LeapCharger Unveils Home Solutions for EV Charging

This marks the company’s entry into the retail market.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
China’s BYD Overtakes Tesla in EV Sales in Final Months of 2023

Both BYD and Tesla reported record sales of EVs in the last three months of 2023.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Canada Announces New EV Availability Standard

The Canadian government has committed $1.2 billion to establish 84.5K chargers by 2029.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
EV Charging Challenges

Charging will get better as technology improves and drivers change their behaviors.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Other Posts

How EVs Have Changed Wiper Blade Service

For EVs, noisy wiper blades can be an annoyance because there is no internal combustion engine to help cancel out that noise.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Nexteer Hits Global Production Milestone of 100M EPS Systems

Electric Power Steering systems are key in enabling fuel efficiency and safety.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Hyundai Breaks Ground on New EV Production Plant in South Korea

Hyundai’s new EV plant prioritizes employee comfort, becoming the hub for EV mobility.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Ford Pro, Xcel Energy Collaborate on EV Charging Port Installation

The effort aims to install 30,000 EV charging ports by 2030 for business fleets across Xcel Energy’s service territories in the U.S.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers