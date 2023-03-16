 GDI Fuel Pump Pressure Control (VIDEO)

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
UnderhoodService
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
Video

GDI Fuel Pump Pressure Control (VIDEO)

A high-pressure direct injection fuel pump can vary the pressure to the injectors. This video is sponsored by Carter Fuel Systems.

Joe Keene
By Joe Keene

CC:

Related Articles

A high-pressure direct injection fuel pump can vary the pressure to the injectors from around 300 to 5,000 psi. So, how does it do it? This is the job of this electric solenoid on the side of the unit that controls the pressure and the volume of fuel.

During the inflow sequence of the cycle, the plunger or piston travels downwards. The control solenoid opens, and fuel enters the high-pressure side of the pump. The next part of the sequence is called the “spill” process or cycle. This happens when the piston or plunger starts to travel upwards, the control solenoid remains open for a specific period that is measured in milliseconds. Some of the fuel will spill back into the low side or supply side of the pump. The longer the control solenoid stays open, less pressure will be generated. A shorter open period will create more pressure.

For the system and solenoid to work as intended, the ECM needs to know the position of the camshafts and crankshaft to determine when the control solenoid will open. Why is this important to technicians? Simple. If you are diagnosing a fuel-related “crank/no start” or “limp mode” condition, the ECM must receive accurate information on engine position for the direct-fuel injection system to work. The direct fuel injection system might not work as intended if there are codes for the camshaft or crankshaft position sensors.

This video is sponsored by Carter Fuel Systems.

You May Also Like

Video

Your Recommendations Matter To Customer Selection (VIDEO)

Your customers view you as the expert and are there, because they trust you. Sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

Doug Kaufman
By Doug Kaufman

As a professional service advisor, you’re often the most influential person guiding a customer’s decision. Your customers view you as the expert and are there, because they trust you. If you suggest using a low-cost part, they will likely choose that. If you suggest a quality aftermarket brand, they will most often choose that.

Read Full Article

More Video Posts
Belt Measuring Tool (VIDEO)

Use the correct tool to measure the effective belt length at the cord line. This video is sponsored by Continental.

By Joe Keene
Mass Airflow Sensors (VIDEO)

Follow along as Joe unboxes the OEM replacement mass airflow sensor. This video is sponsored by United Motor Products.

By Joe Keene
AMN Drivetime: Rick Maxwell

Rick and Bill talk about what it means to continue the legacy of a family business.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Long-Lasting Brake Pads (VIDEO)

How long brakes will last depends on many factors. This video is sponsored by Centric Parts.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Other Posts

Voltage Drop Testing

The measurement of voltage is like the speed of the traffic.

By Andrew Markel
Curing Intermittent And Chronic Fuel Pump Failures

The fuel pump may be one of the most misdiagnosed components on a vehicle.

By Andrew Markel
AMN Drivetime: Dave Caracci

Dave Caracci is a guy who can wield a wrench as deftly as he can a sales pitch.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Benefits of Cabin Air Filters (VIDEO)

Educate your customer about the importance a replacement can offer in any season. Sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

By Scott Shriber