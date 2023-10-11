 Extended Travel CV Axles

Avoid potential CV axle failure when off-roading with Extended Travel CV Axles. This video is sponsored by TrakMotive.

Lifted and off-road vehicles are more popular than ever. However, they also create potential problems as they add a lot of stress to the stock components, often exceeding the original equipment design limitations and can cause premature CV Axle failures.

Avoid potential CV axle failure when off-roading with Extended Travel CV Axles. These CV axle assemblies utilize a sliding center shaft that provides up to 40mm more linear travel than an OEM CV shaft, which helps reduce stress for off-road and lifted applications.

Let’s take a closer look and examine the key features unique to

Extended Travel CV Axles.

· Here’s a closer view of the Sliding Center Spline Shaft. As you can see the sliding spline center shaft incorporates an integrated ball bearing design, allowing it to easily slide in and out of the outer shaft assembly to provide up to 40mm more linear travel than an OE unit. This allows for greater suspension travel for off-road and lifted applications.

· Additionally, they are manufactured with 47° ball articulation inner and outer joints. OE units are limited to a 23° tripod inner joint on many applications, which limits their movement on lifted and off-road applications.

· Where applicable, special High Strength 8-Ball Fixed Inner & Outer Joints are incorporated to provide 60% more operating angle on the inboard joint, helping to eliminate premature joint failure from lift kits and increased ride height. This Provide a perfect solution for off-roading on uneven terrain!

· Finally, premium thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) boots provide added protection against rocks, and punctures when off-road and high strength stainless steel clamps provide increased corrosion resistance.

We provide a true aftermarket solution for off-road and lifted applications!

So, when it comes to supplying dependable power to the wheels for off-road and lifted applications, make sure to choose Extended Travel CV Axles for your vehicle.

This video is sponsored by TrakMotive.

