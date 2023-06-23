 ECM Damage

UnderhoodService
Electronic

Engineers have devised two strategies that can be called the “immune system” for the electrical system.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
With even the most basic vehicles having more than 10 modules connected to hundreds of circuits, there is always a possibility that wires can get crossed. Engineers want to prevent damage to wiring, circuit boards and sensors if something goes wrong that causes a short or open. To avoid damage and possible fires, engineers have devised two strategies that can be called the “immune system” for the electrical system.

Fuses

The most basic protection is a fuse. A fuse is an electrical safety device that provides over-current protection of an electrical circuit. Inside a fuse is a strip of metal that melts when too much current flows through it. The melted metal stops the flow of current and creates an open circuit. All fuses are sacrificial components. Over-current situations can occur if there is too much resistance in the circuit, or the power is shorted to ground or even power. 

Unfortunately, fuses take time to melt and interrupt the circuit. Some fuses can take up to a second to melt during an over-current situation. Lower amperage fuses can take less time to melt to interrupt the circuit, while larger amperage circuits will take longer. Depending on the circuit and what the fuse is protecting will determine the rating of the fuse. Fuses work great at protecting circuits like electrical motors, lighting and A/C compressor clutches. But, for more delicate circuits, by the time the fuse is melted damage can be done to transistors, resistors and capacitors.

Bias Voltage

As vehicles have become more advanced, circuits and sensors have become more sensitive. So, how do engineers protect more sensitive circuits that could be damaged by an over-current situation? They test the circuit before an over-current condition occurs. This is done with bias voltage checks.

Bias voltage checks a circuit before it is active. The module sends out a voltage of a known value into a circuit. This voltage can range from two volts to full battery voltage. It is applied only for less than a millisecond. Since most circuits have a load with a known resistance, the voltage should drop to a known value. If the voltage does not drop or the circuit has a short or open, the module will deactivate the circuit to preserve the electronic components inside the module or sensor. This check takes less time than waiting for a fuse to melt. The module will then set a code for open, short or low voltage.

The bias voltage can cause problems for diagnostics and testing circuits in the bay. Since the circuit is deactivated, there is no current flowing to perform checks. For example, active wheel speed sensors can use anywhere between 5- and 12 volts during operation. For most wheel speed sensor circuits, when the ABS hydraulic control unit (HCU) wakes, it sends out a bias voltage signal to test the wheel speed sensor circuits. If the circuit has issues, the voltage going to the wheel speed sensor is turned off. If you look at the wiring diagram, the problem could be anywhere between the connector at the HCU to the sensor at the wheel. 

Let’s say you have a wheel speed sensor circuit with an open or short in the sensor. If you were to back-probe or use a bypass connector, you would not see any voltage using a meter with the key in the ON position. But, if you use the min/max function on your meter and cycle the key, you might see voltage when the key is first cycled, and then it goes to zero. The voltage signifies the HCU is functioning and protecting the circuitry inside. Some technicians might think the HCU is defective because the other speed sensors operate as intended. But, if you are able to observe the scan tool data, you will see that the module is just trying to protect the circuit.

The important thing to remember is that if you run into a circuit or component that is not functioning, make sure you understand the circuit and how the electrical system protects the circuit.

Electronic

Chrysler’s Totally Integrated Power Module Simplifies Circuits

The symptoms of a failing TIPM can vary depending on the vehicle. Check out your options for this repair.

Andrew Markel
By Andrew Markel

TIPM is a fuse box, relay box and electronic module all in one. The electronic module is connected to several data networks.  For engineers, the module reduces a lot of wiring under the hood and passing through the firewall. The TIPM also increases the functionality of a component by allowing several inputs to control one component. 

Read Full Article

Trakmotive Tech Tip: Window Regulator Installation

Here are eight tips to make your next window regulator replacement easier.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Multi-Spark Ignition Systems

You may have seen the stories about plasma or laser ignition systems that promise to give new life to the internal combustion engine. But while these ignition systems have yet to make it to market the latest ignition innovation still uses a coil and spark plug.

By Andrew Markel
VIDEO: How Modules Manage Alternator Power

Andrew Markel discusses power flow through the electrical system on a vehicle, and how the modules help provide the right amount of power to different components. Sponsored by Valeo.

By Andrew Markel
VIDEO: Checking Key Fob Signal And Operation

Doug Kaufman discusses how to diagnose key fob issues, from fixing low signal to learning new fobs after they are lost or failed. Sponsored by Blue Streak.

By Doug Kaufman

Cabin Air Filters

Don’t overlook the importance of the cabin air filter in your customers’ vehicles.

By Andrew Markel
Battery Charging and Diagnostics

Here are six tips to use when diagnosing a vehicle with a dead battery. 

By Andrew Markel
CAN Bus Communications

There are three types of bus configurations that you will come in contact with — loop, star and a hybrid of both.

By Andrew Markel
PCV System DTC

PCV systems are far more complex now, but they are also much better at controlling crankcase pressure.

By Brian Sexton