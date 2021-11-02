Nissan Code P0603 Stored For ECM Back Up Circuit

Models: 2015 and later Nissan vehicles. Does not apply to Titans equipped with Cummins V8 Diesel engine.

Click Here to Read More

1. The P0603 DTC may have been stored due to low battery voltage, discharged battery or battery terminal disconnections.

Condition : The MIL is on with code DTC P0603 ECM BACK UP/CIRCUIT.

Confirm the battery voltage is at least 11 volts, or more, with the ignition ON.

While checking the battery voltage, make sure the battery cables are clean and tight.

Resolve any low battery condition before proceeding. Repairs for a low battery condition are not covered by this bulletin.

2. Connect scan tool.

3. Turn the ignition “ON”, but Do Not Start the engine.

4. Erase DTCs.

5. Turn the ignition OFF.

6. Turn the Ignition ON and wait for at least 1 second.

7. Turn the ignition OFF and wait for at least 10 seconds.

8. Repeat step 7 and step 8 ten times and then proceed to step 10.

9. Turn ignition ON.

10. Is P0603 stored as a 1st trip DTC?