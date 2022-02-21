Diagnosing Catalytic Converter Problems (Video)

CC: In our previous videos we talked about how catalytic converters work, what triggers a catalyst inefficiency code, what causes thermal damage, and catalyst poisoning and how those problems reduce the efficiency of our catalytic converter. In this video we will discuss some diagnostic procedures for catalytic converter problems arising from issues relating to air, in our air, fuel and, spark conceptual grouping

Our first step is to do a visual inspection for worn out gaskets and vacuum leaks. Do a smoke or soap bubble test if you suspect vacuum leak but cant find it

Check your mass air flow sensor and clean or replace as needed (use a scan tool or multimeter to note quick increase from 2-7 grams per second at idle to 15-25 g/s at 2500 RPM)

Test and replace any lazy upstream oxygen or “Air/Fuel” sensors– a recent CARB emissions roadside emissions check found that half of all converter failures were due to a lazy upstream sensor.