Dana Named Supplier Of The Year By GM

Dana Inc . was named a 2020 General Motors’ Supplier of the Year for its driveline technologies and sealing solutions – the two product categories in which the company was eligible.

Announced during the 29th annual awards, the 2020 Supplier of the Year Award winners were selected by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing, and logistics leaders. Winners were chosen based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales, and Logistics.

“As GM works to achieve a future with zero crashes, zero emissions, and zero congestion, we are proud to have innovative and dedicated suppliers around the world as partners in this mission,” said Shilpan Amin, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain.

“Throughout a challenging year, our suppliers have showed resilience and dedication in working toward our shared goal of long-term sustainability for our planet and the communities we serve, while meeting our present needs,” Amin said. “We are pleased with what we’ve accomplished together in the past year and we are excited by the opportunity that lies ahead.”

“We are honored to be recognized by General Motors as a Supplier of the Year for the fourth consecutive year,” said James Kamsickas, Dana chairman and CEO. “Over the course of our 115-year relationship with GM we have had the opportunity to deliver innovative driveline, sealing, and thermal solutions for a wide range of vehicle applications, and we are committed to continuing to help our customers differentiate themselves as we collectively push toward a more sustainable future.”