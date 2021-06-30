Connect with us

News

Dana Named Supplier Of The Year By GM

 

on

Dana Inc. was named a 2020 General Motors’ Supplier of the Year for its driveline technologies and sealing solutions – the two product categories in which the company was eligible.

Advertisement

Announced during the 29th annual awards, the 2020 Supplier of the Year Award winners were selected by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing, and logistics leaders. Winners were chosen based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales, and Logistics.

“As GM works to achieve a future with zero crashes, zero emissions, and zero congestion, we are proud to have innovative and dedicated suppliers around the world as partners in this mission,” said Shilpan Amin, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain.

“Throughout a challenging year, our suppliers have showed resilience and dedication in working toward our shared goal of long-term sustainability for our planet and the communities we serve, while meeting our present needs,” Amin said. “We are pleased with what we’ve accomplished together in the past year and we are excited by the opportunity that lies ahead.”

“We are honored to be recognized by General Motors as a Supplier of the Year for the fourth consecutive year,” said James Kamsickas, Dana chairman and CEO. “Over the course of our 115-year relationship with GM we have had the opportunity to deliver innovative driveline, sealing, and thermal solutions for a wide range of vehicle applications, and we are committed to continuing to help our customers differentiate themselves as we collectively push toward a more sustainable future.”

Advertisement

During the event, GM recognized 122 of its best suppliers from 16 countries in the 2020 calendar year. The annual awards highlight suppliers that distinguish themselves by exceeding GM’s requirements, in turn providing GM customers with innovative technologies and among the highest quality in the automotive industry.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: ASE Certification Expiring? Schedule Tests Now

News: AAPEX Announces CEOs To Participate In Keynote Buyer Panel

News: Champion Oil Offers DOT 5.1 Brake Fluid For Gas And Diesel

News: BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY Now Integrates With Protractor

Advertisement

on

Dana Named Supplier Of The Year By GM

on

LUBEGARD Introduces Brand New 2-In-1 Combination Tip

on

AAPEX 2021 Opens Nominations For Service & Repair Awards

on

ASE Launches Spanish-Language Option At ASE.com
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: LUBEGARD Introduces Brand New 2-In-1 Combination Tip

Video: VIDEO: Why Do Spark Plugs Have A Smaller Gap?

Video: Video: When Should the Fuel Filter Be Replaced

Video: Video: Oil Filters and Soot

Electronic: Remanufacturing And The EV-Battery Challenge

Digital Edition

Current Video
play
VIDEO: Why Do Spark Plugs Have A Smaller Gap?

Video Series

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Delphi Technologies Fuel Systems to Power Your Business

Sponsored Content

Fight the Engine Effects of Stop-and-Go Traffic

Sponsored Content

Blown Head Gasket Repair on a Ford Diesel Engine
Connect
UnderhoodService