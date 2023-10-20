 Continental Battery Systems to Be Battery Supplier for Kubota

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
UnderhoodService
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
EV Bizz

Continental Battery Systems to Be Battery Supplier for Kubota

By aligning with Kubota, Continental said its battery systems business is solidified as a trusted battery provider.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Continental Battery Systems is partnering with Kubota Tractor Corporation, a manufacturer of agricultural and construction equipment, to supply batteries for Kubota USA internal combustion powered equipment. By aligning with Kubota, Continental said its battery systems business is further in a position to be a trusted and reliable provider of battery solutions.

Related Articles

Through the partnership, Kubota aims to enhance the overall performance and reliability of its machinery. It will also provide a seamless integration between Kubota equipment and Continental batteries, the companies said.

“We are delighted to announce our partnership with Kubota Tractor Corporation,” said John Rauco, senior vice president at Continental Battery Systems. “This collaboration reflects our mutual commitment to delivering excellence and innovation. We are confident that our superior battery solutions, combined with Kubota’s cutting-edge machinery, will set new industry standards and provide unmatched value to our customers.”

Continental Battery Systems and Kubota will leverage their individual strengths and expertise to drive innovation and deliver exceptional products and services, the companies said.

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

Sensata Introduces Bidirectional Contactors for EV Charging

The new contactors are for high-power applications like energy storage systems, DC fast charging and HD vehicles.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Sensata Technologies announced the launch of its Gigavac GTM400 and GTM500 bidirectional contactors for applications up to 1500 Vdc and 400A and 500A. The new contactors are ideal for high-power applications that require reliable switching and DC circuit protection like energy storage systems, DC fast charging stations and heavy-duty vehicles. The new GTM series offers:

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
Hyundai & Kia Hybrid Drivetrain

The Hyundai hybrid system has a motor control unit (MCU) and hybrid control unit (HCU).

By Andrew Markel
Flash, Qmerit Partner to Advance EV Charging in the U.S.

Qmerit’s maintenance network will provide Flash with a single source for maintenance across its charging locations.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Report: U.S. EV Investments Rapidly Increasing

Electric vehicle and battery manufacturing grew by a reported $92.3 billion over the past 12 months.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Survey: 54% of Gas Vehicle Drivers Ready to Embrace Electric

The study also found that 58% of drivers interested in purchasing or leasing an EV are motivated by environmental concerns.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Other Posts

Eaton Invests $500M+ in N.A. Manufacturing for Electrification

As part of the investment, Eaton will expand manufacturing for busway products and EV charging technology.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Inflation Reduction Act Sparks Surge in EV Investment

Manufacturers have announced more than $80 billion in EV and EV charging investments since the IRA passed.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Kia America Plugs Into Electrify Expo New York

Kia hopes to educate consumers on the ease and benefits of EV ownership and let them experience EVs first-hand.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Motiv Power Systems Introduces Electric Truck With EV Cab

Motiv said its Argo EV trucks will boast a futuristic cab that was designed for an electric vehicle.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers