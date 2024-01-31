 Clarios, Altris Partner on Low-Voltage Sodium-Ion Batteries

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Underhood Service Logo
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
EV Bizz

Clarios, Altris Partner on Low-Voltage Sodium-Ion Batteries

The companies will develop a Na-ion battery with a potential of up to 60 volts to support automotive applications.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Clarios and Altris entered into a partnership aimed at developing low-voltage sodium-ion batteries for the automotive industry. Every vehicle, including hybrid electric and electric vehicles, requires a low-voltage energy source to power critical systems and functions. The low-voltage network in hybrids and EVs is being asked to support an increased number of software-based functions such as steer-by-wire, break-by-wire, autonomous functions and enhanced in-cabin experiences, the companies said.

Related Articles

This transformation is leading automakers to explore multi-battery solutions that include lithium-ion, absorbent glass mat (AGM) lead-acid batteries and other chemistries. Clarios and Altris said the collaboration program aims to develop a Na-ion battery with a potential of up to 60 volts to support automotive applications in both new vehicles and for aftermarket replacements, which also can complement a multi-battery low-voltage system configuration.

Altris said it will focus on the development of Na-ion cells specifically adapted to the needs of the low-voltage automotive battery market.

According to the two companies, the long-term goal is to develop a detailed production plan for low-voltage battery systems using these Na-ion cells. The companies believe the mass production of Na-ion batteries would represent an important advancement in automotive battery technology and an important step in supporting circularity goals.

The companies have agreed not to disclose the financial details of the development agreement.

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

Canada Announces New EV Availability Standard

The Canadian government has committed $1.2 billion to establish 84.5K chargers by 2029.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

The Government of Canada has taken a significant step towards increasing the availability of electric vehicles (EVs) by finalizing its new Electric Vehicle Availability Standard. Announced by Steven Guilbeault, minister of environment and climate change, the standard aims to ensure a continuous supply of zero-emission vehicles to meet the national target of 100 percent zero-emission vehicle sales by 2035.

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
EV Charging Challenges

Charging will get better as technology improves and drivers change their behaviors.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Nexteer Hits Global Production Milestone of 100M EPS Systems

Electric Power Steering systems are key in enabling fuel efficiency and safety.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Hyundai Breaks Ground on New EV Production Plant in South Korea

Hyundai’s new EV plant prioritizes employee comfort, becoming the hub for EV mobility.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Ford Pro, Xcel Energy Collaborate on EV Charging Port Installation

The effort aims to install 30,000 EV charging ports by 2030 for business fleets across Xcel Energy’s service territories in the U.S.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Other Posts

How EVs Have Changed Wiper Blade Service

For EVs, noisy wiper blades can be an annoyance because there is no internal combustion engine to help cancel out that noise.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Pilot Travel Centers, GM & EVgo Partner on EV Charging

The companies have opened the first 17 locations of their national electric vehicle fast charging network.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Rock Tech, Electra Collaborate on Lithium Recycling

This initiative is expected to facilitate a circular lithium value chain in North America.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Toyota Invests Big In Batteries

With an $8 billion investment, Toyota plans for 10 new BEV/PHEV battery lines by 2030.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers