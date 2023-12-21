 Canada Announces New EV Availability Standard

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Underhood Service Logo
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
EV Bizz

Canada Announces New EV Availability Standard

The Canadian government has committed $1.2 billion to establish 84.5K chargers by 2029.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

The Government of Canada has taken a significant step towards increasing the availability of electric vehicles (EVs) by finalizing its new Electric Vehicle Availability Standard. Announced by Steven Guilbeault, minister of environment and climate change, the standard aims to ensure a continuous supply of zero-emission vehicles to meet the national target of 100 percent zero-emission vehicle sales by 2035.

Related Articles

With interim goals set for 20 percent of all vehicle sales by 2026 and 60 percent by 2030, the initiative is designed to bring the supply of EVs to Canadian markets, reducing wait times and ensuring access to the latest vehicles. The standard aligns with international efforts to reduce emissions and expand EV use, as seen in the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union.

As the shift towards EVs gains momentum in Canada, with a noticeable decrease in pricing and an increase in demand, provinces like British Columbia and Quebec are seeing new electric vehicles making up one in five sales, thanks to similar existing standards.

Experts indicate that the long-term affordability of EVs, bolstered by federal and provincial incentives, equates to significant savings over traditional gas-powered vehicles, the Canadian government said. To support the transition to electric transportation, the Canadian government has committed $1.2 billion to establish 84,500 chargers by 2029. This investment complements private and provincial efforts to expand the charging network.

The establishment of the Standard follows two years of engagement and adopts a phased-in approach for a smooth transition to a zero-emission future, the Canadian government said. The government’s investment in EV production and battery supply chains is poised to create thousands of jobs within a modern automotive supply chain.

Anita Anand, president of the Treasury Board, remarked on the government’s progress in greening its operations and achieving a 40 percent reduction in emissions from on-road vehicles, with a goal to transition to 100 percent zero-emission vehicles by 2030.

Pablo Rodriguez, minister of transport, and Mark Holland, minister of health, echoed the sentiment, highlighting the job creation and health benefits associated with the move towards EVs.

Jonathan Wilkinson, minister of energy and natural resources, and Julie Dabrusin, parliamentary secretary to the minister of environment and climate change and to the minister of energy and natural resources, acknowledged the role of EVs in securing a low-carbon future and the importance of supporting the deployment of these vehicles and their infrastructure across Canada.

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

Forecast: 80% Drop In U.S. Transportation Emissions By 2050

NREL says rapid adoption of zero-emission vehicles is critical to reduce emissions.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

According to researchers from the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), the rapid adoption of zero-emission electric vehicles will move the nation close to an 80% or more drop in transportation greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 from the 2019 level.

The researchers said they came to that conclusion after running thousands of computer simulations on the steps needed to decarbonize passenger and freight travel, which make up the largest contributor to greenhouse gases. While they advised that “no single technology, policy or behavioral change” is enough by itself to reach the target, eliminating tailpipe emissions would be a major factor.

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
Rivian Launches Apprenticeship Program for Georgia Plant

Initial group will support maintenance needs through a 24-month training period.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
EVCS, Lyft Launch New EV Charging Program

EV drivers on Lyft can benefit from discounted charging on the EVCS network, helping them realize significant savings.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
LG Energy, Toyota Sign EV Battery Supply Agreement

LG Energy Solution to supply Toyota with 20GWh of high-nickel NCMA battery modules annually from 2025.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Technology Update: EV Acronyms And Terminology

Alphabet soup? Don’t worry – these strange combinations of letters will be beneficial to your career.

By Eric Garbe

Other Posts

Toyota Adopts Tesla Charging Standard For Future EVs

With NACS, customers will have access to more charging options, especially DC fast chargers, says Toyota.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Study: EV Sales Growth Lags Behind Available Inventory

This study dives into EV market trends, Tesla’s dominance and the challenges facing automakers for a more electric future.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Stellantis, Orano Enter EV Battery Recycling Agreement

Through the partnership, Stellantis aims to access essential materials crucial for electrification and energy transition.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Continental Battery Systems to Be Battery Supplier for Kubota

By aligning with Kubota, Continental said its battery systems business is solidified as a trusted battery provider.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers