Bondhus Releases Torque Limiting Screwdrivers

Features include an audible “click” when the pre-set torque level is reached.
Bondhus introduces their new line of affordable, patented, torque limiting screwdrivers. These “ClickSet” screwdrivers offer an economical solution to the problem of stripped screws and damaged carbide inserts.

The screwdriver handles are available in ten standard pre-set torque levels ranging from 4.4 in.-lbs. (0.5 Nm) to 31 in.-lbs. (3.5 Nm). Interchangeable blades covering sizes T5 to T15, 5 IP to 15 IP, 1.5mm to 3mm and .050-in. to 1/8-in. and a blade with a magnetic bit holder for 1/4-in. drive bits, allow the tool user to custom match the desired torque limiting level with the tool tip.

When the pre-set torque level is reached, the mechanism slips and makes an audible “click”. All Bondhus ClickSet tools have a lifetime warranty. ClickSet blades are manufactured from Bondhus’ exclusive Protanium steel which makes each tool up to 20% stronger.

For more information, please visit bondhus.com.

