Bar’s Leaks Now Offers Super Leak Fix

Bar’s Leaks’ Super Leak Fix is a multi-system formula that quickly seals, stops and prevents leaks in all engine, transmission, power steering, hydraulic and gear systems, said the company.

Super Leak Fix is safe for auto, truck, farm, marine and small engines running on gasoline and diesel fuels. It can be used with these vehicle systems and applications:

Engine: gasoline and diesel

Transmission: automatic, manual and CVT

Power steering: pump, gear box, rack and pinion

Hydraulic: jack, snow plow, tractor and construction

Gear: differential, axle, gearbox and transfer case

Over time, oil and fluid seals wear, harden and become brittle. Premium seal-renewing additives in Super Leak Fix (No. 1305) restore flexibility to stop seal and gasket leaks caused by this normal wear and age without clogging filters or harming the system.

“Even the smallest fluid leak can quickly lead to vehicle or machinery malfunction, safety issues or costly repair bills if not addressed early,” said Clay Parks, vice president of development for Bar’s Leaks. “Super Leak Fix stops leaks at the first sign of trouble. And it’s a handy product to have on the shelf — instead of sorting through specialized products for each system, you can use Super Leak Fix for any engine oil, transmission fluid, hydraulic fluid or gear system leak.”

Super Leak Fix is effective for small leaks (if fluid needs added once per month), medium leaks (add fluid once per week) and preventive maintenance. Both a spout and fill hose are included to make installation easier and faster. Leaks usually stop within 200 miles or two days of usage.

