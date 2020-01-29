Connect with us

News

Auto Value, Bumper To Bumper Name Tech Of The Year Finalists

 

on

Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper have named 18 technicians across the United States as finalists for their esteemed 2020 Technician of the Year program. These automotive professionals represent the Certified Service Center network of more than 3,800 shops, which employs more than 10,000 techs. Each finalist was selected by their Auto Value or Bumper to Bumper parts distributor.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

In addition to achieving ASE certification and being a part of a Certified Service Center, finalists distinguished themselves by completing channel partner trainings, attending live training, and submitting personal bios and letters of recommendation. 

“It’s incredible to see the joy and hard work put into this competition by the technicians. They are already winners just by earning a spot on the finalist trip,” said Pat Winters, former chairman of Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper’s Sales & Marketing Committee and vice president of sales and marketing for Warren Distributing, an Auto Value distributor. In 2019, the Warren Distributing finalist was named the technician of the year. “We were very proud to have a technician from our group in Southern California representing all of Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper last year. Congratulations to all of this year’s finalists, and best of luck on the test.”

The 18 finalists will meet March 12-15 in San Antonio for the Technician of the Year finalist competition, a four-day event complete with custom ASE testing, San Antonio tourism, a rodeo, and more. The technician who scores highest on the custom 90-minute, 100-question ASE test will win $2,500 and will represent Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper this November at the ASE Technician of the Year Award Ceremony. 

Advertisement

This training program is supported by the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance Inc., program group headquarters for Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper. The Technician of the Year also is available to members in Canada and Mexico. The Auto Value Technician of the Year for Canada and Mexico will be in attendance in San Antonio this March with the U.S. Technician of the Year finalists.  


2020 U.S. Technician of the Year Finalists

Technician Name

Certified Service CenterCity, StateShareholder Owner
Casey GrayGray Matter GarageAlvarado, TX4M Parts Warehouse
Rafael BorjaRobertson AutomotiveTyler, TXABC Auto Parts
Kim MertzLen’s Auto RepairOverland, MOAl’s Automotive
Todd BachlerClegg Auto American ForkAmerican Fork, UTASAP Automotive Warehouse
Michael ShanleyExhaust PlusWest Salem, WIAutomotive Parts Headquarters
Ed KiekoverOK Tire Store EastZeeland, MIAuto-Wares Group of Companies
Andrew RouchMastertekSaint Charles, ILAuto-Wares Group of Companies
Paul McPhersonMcPherson AutomotiveDu Quion, ILDistributors Warehouse, Inc.
Joe DiminoSpanial’s Service CenterHatfield, PAEastern Warehouse Distributors
A.J. CurtsingerCC Auto ServiceHarrodsburg, KYHahn Automotive
Mark CalziaMC Tire & AutomotiveMoline, ILIWI Motor Parts
Pat LindellMVP Auto CenterMilan, ILThe Merrill Company
Phil ClarkAmerican Brake CenterLouisville, KYMoog Louisville Warehouse
Aaron LucierRG Automotive, Inc.Halifax, MANorwood Motor Parts Co.
Chris BroomBroom AutoRuston, LAParts Warehouse, Inc.
Ted CurranMonkey Wrenches, Inc.Brentwood, CATrimon
Jeremy McDanielBrannon Auto PartsHartford, ALTri-States Automotive Warehouse
Andy MaGustafsons BrothersHuntington Beach, CAWarren Distributing


For more information, visit autovalue.com/technician-of-the-year or bumpertobumper.com/technician-of-the-year.

Advertisement


Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Auto Value, Bumper To Bumper Name Tech Of The Year Finalists

on

DRIVE Expo 2020 Expected To Be Largest In Event History

on

Jasper Opens New Branch In Pensacola, Florida

on

The Network Takes 500+ Aftermarket Professionals To Mexico
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: Auto Value, Bumper To Bumper Name Tech Of The Year Finalists

Video: VIDEO: Misfires In The Ignition System

Products: Rein Automotive Offers Thermostat Hoses For BMW

Emissions: As O2 Sensors Age, Their Ability To Accurately Calculate Exhaust Levels Declines

Heating / Cooling: Diagnosing Electronically Controlled Thermostats

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Flash! Reprogramming Vehicle Computers

Chevy AVEO Timing Belt Service

Ford Timing Belts & Chains

GM Timing Belt & Chain Service
Connect