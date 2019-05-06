Auto Value And Bumper To Bumper’s Ultimate Outdoor Adventure Sweepstakes Ends

A record number of technicians entered Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper’s Ultimate Outdoor Adventure sweepstakes, which officially ended April 30. The second and final drawing for the sweepstakes will take place May 16, 2019.

“We are very excited for this truly unique experience,” said JC Washbish, vice president of marketing for the Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper program group, “We saw record participation numbers in this sweepstakes and will be happy to deliver the trip of a lifetime to these lucky and valued customers.”



Nick Quennou (right) of Dobbs Tire and Auto, an Auto Value customer of Al’s Automotive, was presented with his $250 gift card by Al’s salesman Manion Cole.

Fifty grand prize guests will be treated to a first-class trip to Big Cedar Lodge in Branson, Mo. While enjoying the stunning autumn views of the Ozark Mountains and nestled in their own private cabins on Table Rock Lake Oct. 2-6, guests will have access to an exclusive bass fishing tournament, golf on signature Jack Nicklaus course Top of the Rock, Lost Canyon Trail tours, lavish meals, receptions, and much more.

As an added bonus, Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper are also giving away a total of $25,000 in prize money to 150 winners in $500, $250 and $100 increments.

Greg Mertz (left) of Len’s Auto Repair, an Auto Value customer of Al’s Automotive, was presented with his $100 gift card by Al’s Salesman John Herman.

Professional technicians received an entry with every $150 invoice from their Auto Value or Bumper to Bumper supplier from March 1 through April 30, 2019. MyPlace4Parts users were automatically entered with each qualifying invoice. Other technicians earned entry cards that were submitted online. Entries for the Ultimate Outdoor Adventure were record setting, hitting nearly 200,000.

Visit www.theultimateoutdooradventure.com for sweepstakes details.