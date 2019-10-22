Auto Value And Bumper To Bumper Reach Halfway Point In Big Race Weekend Sweepstakes, On Pace To Set Record

Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper have reached the halfway point in their Big Race Weekend sweepstakes, which means there’s still time left to win an extraordinary trip for two to the Racing Capital of the World in May 2020. Seven weeks in, the sweepstakes are on pace to set a new record in Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper promotion entries.

Thirty winning guests will enjoy an exhilarating trip to Indianapolis for incredible meals, group activities and games, CARB day track access, museum tours and the Indy 500 itself.

Five grand prize winners were randomly selected during the first sweepstakes drawing Oct. 1. Lynn Wood Service Center in Layton, Utah, a Bumper to Bumper Certified Service Center with ASAP Automotive Warehouse; 1st Stop Auto Repair & Alignment in Jackson, Minnesota., a customer of Automotive Parts Headquarters; Allentown Equipment in Allentown, Pennsylvania, a customer of Eastern Warehouse Distributors, B.J.’s Complete Auto Repair in Chicago, Illinois, a Bumper to Bumper Certified Service Center with Auto-Wares Group of Companies; and Pit Stop, an Auto Value Certified Service Center of The Merrill Company in Omaha, Nebraska, were announced as the first five trip winners.

“We’re thrilled that Lynn Wood Service Center was one of the five lucky first-round winners,” said Kelly Peterson, vice president of ASAP Automotive Warehouse. “General Manager Kameron Butcher and his team are fantastic folks, and we’re grateful to have this opportunity to show them how much we appreciate working with them.”

The second drawing will take place Nov. 1, and the third and final drawing will occur Dec. 16.

In addition to the 15 two-person trip packages to Indianapolis, Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper are also giving away one gift card prize for every mile of the race. The 500 ancillary prizes will combined total more than $75,000.

The Big Race Weekend promotional period runs through Nov. 30, 2019. Professional technicians receive an entry with each $150 invoice from their Auto Value or Bumper to Bumper parts supplier. MyPlace4Parts users are automatically entered.

Visit bigraceweekend2020.com for additional details.

