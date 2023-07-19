 Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper Name 2023 Tech of the Year

Twelve US technicians competed for the 2023 Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper Technician of the Year title.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper have named Harrison Keyes, owner of Jerry’s Automotive Service, LLC, from Waukesha, Washington, and customer of the Auto-Wares Group of Companies the 2023 U.S. Technician of the Year Champion.

“This is such a humbling experience and a great honor. The automotive industry has been my entire life, my entire career,” said Keyes. “I can’t thank Auto-Wares and our sales rep enough for pushing me to compete. It feels amazing to receive this recognition. The technicians who came to Dearborn are the best of the best and to be crowned the 2023 champion was unexpected. Thank you to Garage Gurus and DRiV for hosting us. This was awesome!”

Twelve top technicians from across the US competed in Detroit, Michigan, all vying to be crowned the 2023 Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper Technician of the Year, the company said. The event, hosted by DRiV and Garage Gurus, included finalists from Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper warehouse distributors from across the US. These warehouse distributors submitted their regional finalist to compete for the ultimate crown. Keyes scored the highest cumulative score based on a custom ASE test and a timed, hands-on skills test facilitated by Garage Gurus professional trainers.

Each finalist took a 90-minute, 100-question custom ASE examination. For the first time in the Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper Technician of the Year program, a hands-on mechanical element was introduced with a timed quick strut and outer tie rod test that accounted for a portion of the technician’s overall score and served as a qualifier for the US Auto Tech National Championship (USATNC) competition.

The event also included a variety of activities with the technicians and their guests: hitting an afternoon of racing at Champion Motor Speedway in the M1 Concourse, seeing the assembly line at the Ford Rouge Factory Tour, enjoying Greenfield Village and attending an awards reception and dinner at Henry Ford Museum.

In addition to the 12 Technician of the Year Finalists from the US, Auto Value Technician of the Year Champions from Canada and Latin America were also in attendance to celebrate their accomplishments. Nick Zeiger from Driven Automotive in Regina, Saskatchewan, and customer of Auto Electric was named the Canadian champion. Mariana Meija of Mega Tecnicentro, and customer of EXA Auto Parts in Medellin, Columbia, was declared the Latin America Champion.

“This program recognizes the lifetime work and achievements of our amazing technicians. These folks are truly professionals, and we are so proud that they represent Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper,” said JC Washbish, vice president of sales and marketing at the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, Inc.

“Our Garage Gurus sponsorship of the Auto Value & Bumper to Bumper Technician of the Year program means a lot to us here at DRiV,” said Kevin Reamer, director of program groups with DRiV. “Hosting these top technicians from the U.S., Canada and Latin America, showing off the Garage Gurus training toolbox and assets and spending time with professionals eager to showcase their expertise was invaluable. This is a partnership that elevates all of us and highlights the full distribution channel from product manufacturing and distribution to the service and repair facilities.”

The 2023 U.S. Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper Technician of the Year Finalists include:

  • Jose Zuniga; Ricks Automotive; Cleburne, Texas; 4M Parts Warehouse
  • Jason Scott; Advanced Automotive & Diesel; Paris, Texas; ABC Auto Parts
  • Dave Schreier; Cordell’s Automotive; Holmen, Washington; Automotive Parts Headquarters Inc.
  • • Harrison Keyes; Jerry’s Automotive Service; Waukesha, Washington; Auto-Wares Group of Companies
  • Chris Potucek; CC Auto; Harrodsburg, Kentucky; Hahn Automotive Warehouse
  • Christopher Funk; Holmes Transmission & Auto Repair LLC; Monticello, Iowa; Arnold Motor Supply
  • Steven Perry; Bona Fide Auto Repair; Roseburg, Oregon; NPW Companies
  • Maclane Reeser; Maclane’s Automotive; Downingtown, Pennsylvania; Eastern Warehouse Distributors
  • Ted Curran; Monkey Wrenches, Inc.; Brentwood, California; Trimon Inc.
  • Chris Broom; Broom Auto; Ruston, Louisiana; Parts Warehouse, Inc.
  • Phil Clark; Barnes Auto Service; Louisville, Kentucky; Moog Louisville Warehouse
  • Kim Mertz; Len’s Auto Repair; Cottleville, Missouri; All Car Automotive Warehouse, Inc.

