Auto Value And Bumper To Bumper Close Out Ultimate Outdoor Adventure In Stunning Ozark Mountains

Following a sensational five days of exploration, adventures in nature, extravagant meals and making new friends at America’s premier wilderness resort, nearly 50 guests have said their goodbyes to their rustic fall getaway, Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper’s Ultimate Outdoor Adventure.

“The magnitude of this trip is hard to put into words,” said Angie Schmid of Scott’s Auto Service, an Auto Value customer of Al’s Automotive Supply in Granite City, Illinois. “This entire experience was first-class all the way! From the activities and excursions to food and drink it was a one-of-a-kind adventure. Big Cedar Lodge was the perfect setting, our hosts from the Alliance were a lot of fun, and this group of winners from all over the U.S. were the best bunch of people. Congratulations to all of the winners. This is a trip we will never forget!”

The promotional event kicked off on Oct. 2 when the sweepstakes grand prize winners flew into Missouri and were welcomed with an evening of food, fun and games at Fun Mountain, a 50,000-square-foot center of endless entertainment at Big Cedar Lodge, Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper’s hosting site.

The festivities continued into Thursday, as guests woke up early for an orientation breakfast before participating in several different activities. Some attendees enjoyed a round of golf at Top of the Rock, a Jack Nicklaus signature course. Others ventured into Dogwood Canyon Nature Park to ride horses and witness the true splendor of the Ozarks on a private tram tour. Ultimate Outdoor Adventure guests took a pontoon ride on Table Rock Lake during the

Later that afternoon folks loaded up on several pontoon boats to enjoy a pre-dinner cruise on Table Rock Lake. They were then taken to a lakeside campsite where they enjoyed the harmonizing of a cowboy troubadour, strip steaks cooked over a campfire, s’mores, and much more.

Nearly 20 guests participated in the exclusive bass fishing tournament that kicked off at first light Friday morning at Bent Hook Marina. Teams included two guests and their own bass pro guide. Dave and Kelley D'Orio of Dave's Reliable Auto Repair, a Bumper to Bumper Certified Service Center of Eastern Warehouse Distributors, won first place. Their approved catches totaled 6.53 pounds, just 1 ounce more than the second place finish. The remainder of the attendees enjoyed another exciting morning riding horseback, touring the grounds on a tram or Segway, or relaxing at the spa.

The attendees had all day Saturday to explore Big Cedar Lodge on their own. They met up in the late afternoon for an excursion to Top of the Rock Lost Canyon Cave & Nature Trail. The tour, a 2.5-mile electric cart ride showing off the site’s unique rock formations and the property’s stunning views, ended back at the Top of the Rock.

The farewell reception and dinner took place in a wine cellar, where guests were enchanted by private access to a balcony overlooking the canyon, whiskey flights and cigars. From their exclusive dining area, attendees enjoyed one final sunset as a bagpiper and a canon report closed out another day.

“This truly was a trip of a lifetime,” said JC Washbish, vice president of sales and marketing for the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, Inc., “We are so fortunate to have such fantastic customers. They are great people and made for delightful guests.”

The Ultimate Outdoor Adventure sweepstakes began Mar. 1 and ran through Apr. 30. Every $150 invoice with an Auto Value or Bumper to Bumper parts supplier during that time was worth one entry into the promotion. Twenty-five winners were randomly selected throughout the sweepstakes for the grand prize vacation.

Another 150 Ultimate Outdoor Adventure sweepstakes winners received a combined $25,000 in gift cards.

