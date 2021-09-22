Connect with us
Auto Pros On The Road: Fleet Doc, Lexington, KY

 

Auto Pros on the Road is a new long-form video series that presents the Babcox Media team on location.
Auto Pros On the Road is a new original video series that will highlight stories of automotive aftermarket service professionals. Throughout the series, viewers will follow the Auto Pros into repair shops as they speak with shop owners and technicians about their challenges, their stories and their values.

In Episode 1, the Auto Pros talk with Jim Bryant, the owner of Fleet Doc, and his employees, including Mohammad Noori, from Afghanistan, who once worked as an interpreter for the U.S. Army, serving in the military for seven years.

“As long as it has an engine, I love to work on it,” Noori said. He learned about cars from his brothers in Afghanistan and since coming to the U.S. has worked at Fleet Doc for four years, learning more every day. He said the shop staff is like a family. “They’re all like brothers to me.”

This series is brought to you by ShopOwner, in collaboration with our sister brand TechShop – Equipment, Tools & Supplies.

New episodes will be available monthly.

