 Auto Pros Visit Quarter Mile Muscle, Mooresville, NC – UnderhoodService
Search
Video
Webinars
Products
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Shop Owner
Connect with us
UnderhoodService

Auto Pros on the Road

on

Auto Pros Visit Quarter Mile Muscle, Mooresville, NC

on

Auto Pros Visit STR Automotive, Mooresville, NC

on

Auto Pros Visit A&M Auto Service, Pineville, NC

on

Auto Pros Visit Concord Engines, Kannapolis, NC
Advertisement
ACDelco TV Series Banner
Selecting The Correct ACDelco Spark Plug (VIDEO)

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter And Alternators

High underhood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video of the Week

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed
play

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed

Brake pads are thoroughly developed to produce the best result. This video is sponsored by ZF Aftermarket.

Auto Pros Visit Quarter Mile Muscle, Mooresville, NC Video

Auto Pros Visit Quarter Mile Muscle, Mooresville, NC

Robert Roos Is Proof That Recruitment Works (Video) Video

Robert Roos Is Proof That Recruitment Works (Video)

Current Digital Issue

July 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Webinars

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel
Advertisement

Auto Pros on the Road

Auto Pros Visit Quarter Mile Muscle, Mooresville, NC

Underhood Service Staff Writers

on

Auto Pros on the Road puts the Babcox Media into shops across the USA. This episode is sponsored by FRAM.
Advertisement

In this episode of Auto Pros On The Road, Joe Keene and Jacqui Van Ham visit Bryan Klitz and the team at Quarter Mile Muscle in Mooresville, NC.

Advertisement

Part one of the two-part episode, sponsored by Fram, finds the hosts meeting shop owner Bryan Klitz, who takes them on a tour of the fabrication shop and paint facility. The facility is housed in former NASCAR driver Jimmy Spencer’s race shop. During the tour, we see many iconic cars, including vintage Camaros, Ford Broncos, a Pontiac GTO, Corvettes and multiple Mustangs.

Quarter Mile Muscle Shop Overview

Watch and follow hosts Joe Keene and Jacqui Van Ham around Quarter Mile Muscle to learn more about the shop’s commitment to bringing classic cars and trucks back to life in a manner that meets the vehicle owner’s dreams and dollar reality.

The shop is a preferred shop for Hagerty Classic Car Insurance.

“We get projects from all over the country,” explains owner Klitz. “It doesn’t matter where they come from; they choose us because they know what they’re going to get.”

Quarter Mile Muscle handles all types of restoration requests, from full one-off custom vehicles to restomods to original-quality numbers-matching restorations. The shop is a preferred shop for Hagerty Classic Car Insurance.

Bryan Klitz, Quarter Mile Muscle

The shop will fully restore Collector Cars, Muscle Cars, Hot Rods, Sports Cars, Vintage Classics and all other makes and models. We now provide pre-purchase inspections for classic cars and trucks around the Charlotte and Mooresville, North Carolina area.

Services include:

• Frame Off Restorations and Partial
• Custom Body and Paint
• Full Mechanical – including Engine Swaps
• Metal Fabrication – Rust removal
• Wiring
• Custom Builds – Large and small
• Pre-purchase Inspections

Advertisement

Klitz says potential customers are always invited to tour the facility and meet the team before sending a vehicle for any service.

Quarter Mile Muscle shop tour

Auto Pros On the Road is an original video series that will showcase stories of automotive aftermarket service professionals. Throughout the series, viewers will follow the Auto Pros into repair shops as they speak with shop owners and technicians about their challenges, their stories and their values. This series is brought to you by ShopOwner, in collaboration with our sister brand TechShop – Equipment, Tools & Supplies.

New episodes will be available monthly.

Don’t miss an episode — sign up to receive the ShopOwner and TechShop newsletters to receive alerts when new episodes are posted. Follow along on social media throughout the series for all the sneak peeks and behind the scenes with Auto Pros on the Road.
https://www.facebook.com/ShopOwner
https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/shop-owner-magazine

Advertisement

https://www.instagram.com/autoshopowner/

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Auto Pros on the Road: Auto Pros Race Into Street & Strip Performance, Louisville, KY

Auto Pros on the Road: Auto Pros On The Road: Byrne’s Garage, New Albany, IN

Auto Pros on the Road: Auto Pros On The Road: Pruitt’s Auto Service

Auto Pros on the Road: Auto Pros On The Road: Fleet Doc, Lexington, KY

Advertisement
Connect
UnderhoodService