Auto Pros Visit Quarter Mile Muscle, Mooresville, NC

In this episode of Auto Pros On The Road, Joe Keene and Jacqui Van Ham visit Bryan Klitz and the team at Quarter Mile Muscle in Mooresville, NC.

Part one of the two-part episode, sponsored by Fram, finds the hosts meeting shop owner Bryan Klitz, who takes them on a tour of the fabrication shop and paint facility. The facility is housed in former NASCAR driver Jimmy Spencer’s race shop. During the tour, we see many iconic cars, including vintage Camaros, Ford Broncos, a Pontiac GTO, Corvettes and multiple Mustangs.

Quarter Mile Muscle Shop Overview

Watch and follow hosts Joe Keene and Jacqui Van Ham around Quarter Mile Muscle to learn more about the shop’s commitment to bringing classic cars and trucks back to life in a manner that meets the vehicle owner’s dreams and dollar reality.

“We get projects from all over the country,” explains owner Klitz. “It doesn’t matter where they come from; they choose us because they know what they’re going to get.”

Quarter Mile Muscle handles all types of restoration requests, from full one-off custom vehicles to restomods to original-quality numbers-matching restorations. The shop is a preferred shop for Hagerty Classic Car Insurance.

Bryan Klitz, Quarter Mile Muscle

The shop will fully restore Collector Cars, Muscle Cars, Hot Rods, Sports Cars, Vintage Classics and all other makes and models. We now provide pre-purchase inspections for classic cars and trucks around the Charlotte and Mooresville, North Carolina area.

Services include:

• Frame Off Restorations and Partial

• Custom Body and Paint

• Full Mechanical – including Engine Swaps

• Metal Fabrication – Rust removal

• Wiring

• Custom Builds – Large and small

• Pre-purchase Inspections