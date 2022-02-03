Auto Pros On The Road: Turning Wrenches European Auto Repair, Louisville, KY

In Episode 5 of Auto Pros On The Road, the team visits Levi Johnson, owner of Turning Wrenches in Louisville, KY. Since 2013, Turning Wrenches has been the Louisville area’s go-to experts for European auto service and repair but the shop’s passion for cars has been around much longer.

Turning Wrenches, Louisville, KY

Johnson began his automotive career early. At 16 years old, he found his passion for cars working on a VW Beetle given to him by his father. After years of working for various European and German shops and dealerships, as well as helping people out of his personal garage, he decided to open his own shop and Turning Wrenches was born.

Inside the spacious shop.

The team at Turning Wrenches has specialized in the service and repair of the area’s most popular European brands:

Levi Johnson explains an item of service.

By focusing on these brands, the Turning Wrenches technicians are able to offer the highest quality dealership alternative services possible. “We understand and value quality over quantity and will never rush to get a job done. Instead, we work closely with you to find a maintenance plan for your car that suits your budget and gives you final say on every service performed.”

Great customer service is a hallmark of Turning Wrenches.

