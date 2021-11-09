Auto Pros On The Road: Pruitt’s Auto Service

In Episode 2, the Auto Pros team talks with Rocky Pruitt, the owner of Pruitt’s Auto Service. Pruitt’s Auto Service has been a family business since 1960 and is now the only remaining full-service gas station in Louisville. Pruitt’s has four full-service and two self-service gas pumps, and offers oil changes and tire service as well as more complex diagnostic and repair services for engine, chassis, air conditioning and electrical service.

Pruitt says the decision to offer full-service was a case of deciding what business he really wanted to be in. Full service has disappeared, and that’s unfortunate, he explains. “Being a convenience store – selling coffee, cookies, beer and lottery didn’t interest me. We see a lot of cars that just aren’t maintained well, and that’s because of the advent of self service.”

Auto Pros On the Road is a new original video series that will showcase stories of automotive aftermarket service professionals. Throughout the series, viewers will follow the Auto Pros into repair shops as they speak with shop owners and technicians about their challenges, their stories and their values. This series is brought to you by ShopOwner, in collaboration with our sister brand TechShop – Equipment, Tools & Supplies.