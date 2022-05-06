 Auto Pros Visit Concord Engines, Kannapolis, NC – UnderhoodService
Search
Video
Webinars
Products
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Shop Owner
Connect with us
UnderhoodService

on

Auto Pros Visit Concord Engines, Kannapolis, NC

on

Tips For Replacing Lift Supports (Video)

on

Inspect The Lift Struts (VIDEO)

on

Timing Belt Kit Unboxing (Video)
Advertisement
ACDelco TV Series Banner
Selecting The Correct ACDelco Spark Plug (VIDEO)

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter And Alternators

High underhood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video of the Week

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed
play

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed

Brake pads are thoroughly developed to produce the best result. This video is sponsored by ZF Aftermarket.

Auto Pros Visit Concord Engines, Kannapolis, NC Video
play

Auto Pros Visit Concord Engines, Kannapolis, NC

Tips For Replacing Lift Supports (Video) Video
play

Tips For Replacing Lift Supports (Video)

Current Digital Issue

April 2022

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

Webinars

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel
Advertisement

Video

Auto Pros Visit Concord Engines, Kannapolis, NC

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

Auto Pros on the Road puts the Babcox Media team on location in shops across the USA. This episode is sponsored by Autolite.
Advertisement


In this episode of Auto Pros On The Road, Joe Keene and Jacqui Van Ham visit Tony Paladino, owner of Concord Engines in Kannapolis, NC.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Concord Engines specializes in engine rebuilding and custom engines for residents of Kannapolis, Concord, China Grove, Davidson, Mooresville, Statesville, Charlotte, Salisbury, Lexington and the surrounding areas. A member of AERA Engine Builders Association, Paladino’s shop has been serving the Kannapolis area since 2014.

Paladino explains that he began his career at age 15 when he bought a junkyard Mopar 440 engine to breathe new life into his underperforming Chrysler. A local machine shop rebuilt his motor and Paladino was so intrigued by the process that he started learning the machining and rebuilding trade. Now, 30 years later, Paladino, his son A.J. and machinist Jennings Herman offer great service at a competitive price

Tony talks teardowns, tolerances and taking care of customers and together, the Concord Engine team rebuilds a 2000 4.0L engine.

This episode is sponsored by Autolite.

Auto Pros On the Road is a new original video series that will showcase stories of automotive aftermarket service professionals. Throughout the series, viewers will follow the Auto Pros into repair shops as they speak with shop owners and technicians about their challenges, their stories and their values. This series is brought to you by ShopOwner, in collaboration with our sister brand TechShop – Equipment, Tools & Supplies.

Advertisement

New episodes will be available monthly.

Don’t miss an episode — sign up to receive the ShopOwner and TechShop newsletters to receive alerts when new episodes are posted. Follow along on social media throughout the series for all the sneak peeks and behind the scenes with Auto Pros on the Road.
https://www.facebook.com/ShopOwner
https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/shop-owner-magazine

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Video: Stretch Belt Inspection And Installation (Video)

Video: How To Measure Belt Wear (Video)

Video: Correctly Installing Cartridge Oil Filters (Video)

Video: Air Cleaners and Carbureted Vehicles (VIDEO)

Advertisement

Subscribe

About

Location

  • Babcox Media
  • 3550 Embassy Parkway
  • Akron, OH 44333-8318
  • p: (330) 670-1234
  • f: (330) 670-0874

Babcox [email protected]

Connect
UnderhoodService