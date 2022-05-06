Auto Pros Visit Concord Engines, Kannapolis, NC

In this episode of Auto Pros On The Road, Joe Keene and Jacqui Van Ham visit Tony Paladino, owner of Concord Engines in Kannapolis, NC.

Concord Engines specializes in engine rebuilding and custom engines for residents of Kannapolis, Concord, China Grove, Davidson, Mooresville, Statesville, Charlotte, Salisbury, Lexington and the surrounding areas. A member of AERA Engine Builders Association, Paladino’s shop has been serving the Kannapolis area since 2014.

Paladino explains that he began his career at age 15 when he bought a junkyard Mopar 440 engine to breathe new life into his underperforming Chrysler. A local machine shop rebuilt his motor and Paladino was so intrigued by the process that he started learning the machining and rebuilding trade. Now, 30 years later, Paladino, his son A.J. and machinist Jennings Herman offer great service at a competitive price

Tony talks teardowns, tolerances and taking care of customers and together, the Concord Engine team rebuilds a 2000 4.0L engine.

This episode is sponsored by Autolite.

Auto Pros On the Road is a new original video series that will showcase stories of automotive aftermarket service professionals. Throughout the series, viewers will follow the Auto Pros into repair shops as they speak with shop owners and technicians about their challenges, their stories and their values. This series is brought to you by ShopOwner, in collaboration with our sister brand TechShop – Equipment, Tools & Supplies.