Auto Value And Bumper To Bumper Name 3 Technicians Of The Year

Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance Vice President of Marketing JC Washbish (left) and Vice President of Sales Jason Phillips (right) posed with the three Technician of the Year winners (from left to right): Ryan Booker, Canada; Jason Jackson, United States; Abelardo Portillo Alvarado, Mexico.

After a packed week of tests, tours, racing and receptions, Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper closed out their Technician of the Year trip with an awards banquet to name and celebrate the new Technicians of the Year for the United States, Canada and Mexico.

“It was an honor to be in the presence of so many fantastic technicians,” said JC Washbish, vice president of marketing for the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance. “We are extremely proud that Jason Jackson, Ryan Booker and Abelardo Portillo Alvarado will be representing Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper as our Technicians of the Year!”

Jason Jackson of Automotive Excellence, an Auto Value customer of Warren Distributing in Seal Beach, California, was announced as the United States winner. He earned the designation by achieving the highest score on a custom 100-question ASE test during the trip. In addition to a trophy, Jackson won $2,500 and a trip to the ASE awards banquet this November in Scottsdale, Arizona. Technicians posed for a photo at the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation July 17 during the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance Technician of the Year 2019 Trip in Detroit, Mich.

“This has been an awesome experience. It’s great to get together with some of the best technicians in the country,” Jackson said. “It’s a chance to get recognition for our hard work and skills. We’ve let loose and had some fun as we bond together over our craft and learn from each other. I have made memories this week that I will cherish and remember for the rest of my life.” Technicians enjoyed racing around M1 Concourse during the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance Technician of the Year 2019 Trip in Detroit, Mich. July 15-18.

Ryan Booker of Driven Automotive, an Auto Value customer of Auto Electric Service in Regina, Saskatchewan, was selected as the Canadian winner after completing a rigorous application prior to the trip. Abelardo Portillo Alvarado of Auto Value Llantas y Servicios, a shop in Malpa Automotriz’s network in Hermosillo, Sonora, earned the Mexico Technician of the Year designation. Each of them also won $2,500 USD.

“This trip was fantastic,” Booker said. “Talking to people from all over North America was an absolute blast. Our hosts were friendly, and their highest priority was our comfort. It’s awesome to see techs from all over the continent come together and share their experiences and learn new things.” Technicians posed for a photo at the M1 Concourse July 17 during the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance Technician of the Year 2019 Trip in Detroit, Mich.

Added Portillo Alvarado, “I’m very proud and grateful to be here and for this experience. I’ve developed some great memories and some great motivation to continue in my field.”

Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper, in partnership with DRiV, hosted the United States finalists and the Canadian and Mexican winners for a four-day trip in Dearborn, Michigan, from July 15-18.

They kicked off the trip with an opening dinner and reception at the Dearborn Inn Monday. The finalists were tested Tuesday morning and then the group toured the historic Greenfield Village, dined on seasonal specialties at the Village’s Eagle Tavern, and piled onto the carousel for a group ride. That afternoon, they toured The Ford Rouge Factory and closed out the evening with bowling, darts and dinner at Punch Bowl Social in Detroit.

The technicians sped through Wednesday at the M1 Concourse with lead-and-follow drives on the race track, autocross and thrill rides with expert drivers. Brandon Burton, a technician at Mastertek within Auto-Wares Group of Companies, cinched the fastest time around the autocross track.

Wednesday evening, the group toured the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation and dined under a 1939 Douglas DC-3 at the museum. The U.S. champion was announced at the end of the night.

“I think it’s great that a young guy won,” said Mike Jones, a technician at Joe’s Garage, a Bumper to Bumper customer of Parts Warehouse, Inc.“The industry is in good hands because the next generation coming through the ranks, and if I had to lose to anybody, I’m glad to see it be {Jason}.”

Shareholders of the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance selected Technician of the Year finalists from among their Certified Service Centers. Each finalist had to meet several training prerequisites, including ASE certification, to be eligible.

