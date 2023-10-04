 Autel Energy Releases MaxiCharger DC HiPower in U.S.

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
UnderhoodService
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
EV Bizz

Autel Energy Releases MaxiCharger DC HiPower in U.S.

The MaxiCharger DC HiPower starts at 320 kW and can be expanded up to 640 kW by adding power modules.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Autel Energy has announced the official launch of its latest innovation, the MaxiCharger DC HiPower, now available for customers across the United States. Autel says this charging product sets new industry benchmarks by delivering a remarkable maximum power of 640kW for fast charging needs, making it one of the fastest and most efficient charging solutions for electric vehicles on the market today.

Related Articles

The MaxiCharger DC HiPower combines a sleek and modern industrial design with a host of exceptional features to solve the customers’ painpoints:

Ultra-Fast Charging to Accelerate Revenue and User Engagement: With a maximum output power of 640 kW, and liquid-cooling technology, it can provide up to a range of 250 miles in just 10 minutes, making it the ideal solution for those in a hurry, whether you’re a consumer on the go or a business with a fleet to manage.

Intelligent Operation to Optimize Power Efficiency: Autel’s Energy Cube and AI-driven switching algorithms are your keys to optimizing power efficiency and reducing costs. With load balancing to minimize power consumption, you will enjoy enhanced station performance.

Reliability to Drive High Uptime: Autel’s unified hardware and software design ensures minimal failure rates, enhanced maintainability, and optimal uptime. The product boasts a remarkable vehicle-charger compatibility rate of up to 99.9%, with a one-time charge success rate of up to 99.5%.

Scalable Solutions to Meet Growing Needs: The MaxiCharger DC HiPower starts at 320 kW and can be expanded up to 640 kW by adding power modules. Multiple dispensers means you can charge up to 8 vehicles simultaneously. And with compatibility with solar power, energy storage, and energy management systems (EMS), it’s a sustainable choice.

“We are thrilled to introduce the MaxiCharger DC HiPower to the U.S. market,” said Michelle Luo, CRO of Autel Energy US. “This product embodies our dedication to safety, efficiency, and user convenience, and we are confident that it will transform the EV charging experience for consumers and businesses alike.”

The MaxiCharger DC HiPower’s release marks a significant milestone for Autel Energy and the electric vehicle charging industry as it propels the world towards sustainable transportation with its unmatched power, advanced features, and customer-centric design.

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

Survey: 54% of Gas Vehicle Drivers Ready to Embrace Electric

The study also found that 58% of drivers interested in purchasing or leasing an EV are motivated by environmental concerns.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

VinFast, a Vietnamese EV manufacturer that recently began selling its VF 8 electric SUV in California, and The Harris Poll, a global market research firm, announced the results of a new survey examining U.S. drivers’ beliefs, experiences and behaviors surrounding electric vehicles. The nationally representative study, commissioned by VinFast and conducted online in July 2023 amongst more than 1,800 American drivers ages 18 and over, found that while about one in 10 American drivers (9%) currently drive an electric vehicle today, a staggering 54% of gas-powered vehicle drivers would be interested in making an EV their next purchase or lease.

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
Eaton Invests $500M+ in N.A. Manufacturing for Electrification

As part of the investment, Eaton will expand manufacturing for busway products and EV charging technology.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Inflation Reduction Act Sparks Surge in EV Investment

Manufacturers have announced more than $80 billion in EV and EV charging investments since the IRA passed.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Kia America Plugs Into Electrify Expo New York

Kia hopes to educate consumers on the ease and benefits of EV ownership and let them experience EVs first-hand.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Motiv Power Systems Introduces Electric Truck With EV Cab

Motiv said its Argo EV trucks will boast a futuristic cab that was designed for an electric vehicle.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Other Posts

Unlocking BMS Information With Autel EV Diagnostic Tablets

Autel diagnostic tablets connect directly to EV battery modules, accessing all datastream PIDs for precise diagnostics.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Autel Adds EV Diagnostics, Maintenance to Classes

Classes are intended for current and potential owners of Autel EV diagnostic tablets.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
TCCI Breaks Ground on EV Innovation Hub in Decatur

TCCI’s Innovation Hub will include an electric compressor manufacturing facility and innovation and research center.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Blink To Deliver EV Charging Solutions for Nashville Metro

Blink has been selected as an EV charging solutions provider for the Metro Government of Nashville‐Davidson County.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers