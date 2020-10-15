Connect with us

Alliance Winter Shareholder Meeting To Go Virtual

 

Following the resounding successes of its digital Summer Shareholder Meeting and Sales & Marketing Forum, the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, Inc., has announced its 2020 Winter Shareholder Meeting will also take place virtually. The decision came from the Alliance board of directors amid continued pandemic-related concerns.

“The health and safety of the entire Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper organization remains our top priority,” said John R. Washbish, president and CEO of the Alliance. “We are confident, particularly with two successful digital meetings under our belt, that this Winter Meeting will be informative, entertaining and interactive.”

The meeting will take place Dec. 9-11. As always, it will feature updates both for shareholder owners and channel partners, numerous cocktail receptions, and the anticipated announcement of the 2020 channel partner award winners. Unique this year, the Alliance will also be hosting Canada Night, a virtual cocktail reception for shareholder owners and channel partners north of the border. Further details on the event will be announced when registration opens Nov. 2.  

“Canada Night at AAPEX is always an enjoyable night for members of the Canadian aftermarket, both professionally and personally,” said Bob Jaworski, president and general manager of Auto Electric Service and Incoming Chair of AIA Canada. “With the traditional Canada Night during Industry Week being canceled this year, we are grateful to the Alliance for thinking outside the box and stepping up to host this event as a part of their Winter Shareholder Meeting.”

