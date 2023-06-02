 All-Electric Fisker Ocean Extreme Achieves 360-Mile Range

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
UnderhoodService
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
EV Bizz

All-Electric Fisker Ocean Extreme Achieves 360-Mile Range

EPA values confirm the Fisker Ocean Extreme has the longest range of any new electric SUV under $200K sold in the U.S.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Fisker Inc., driven by a mission to create the world’s most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, announces that as of May 31, the all-electric Fisker Ocean Extreme has an Environmental Protection Agency (“EPA”) estimated total range of 360 miles on standard 20” wheels and tires, exceeding Fisker’s previous estimates.

Related Articles

The EPA values confirm that the Fisker Ocean Extreme, including the limited edition Fisker Ocean One, has the longest range of any new electric SUV under $200,000 sold in the United States today, the company states.

This news follows the Fisker Ocean Extreme’s recent European WLTP certification of 707 km / 440 UK mile range on standard 20” wheels and tires, which is the longest range of any electric SUV sold in Europe today, the company states.

The Fisker Ocean Extreme has also received both an EPA Certificate of Conformity and a California Air Resources Board (CARB) Executive Order (EO), approving the Fisker Ocean Extreme for sale and delivery in all 50 US states and the District of Columbia.

“A lot of hard work went into achieving these results, and it feels great to give our customers a better range than we had estimated. Delivering an EPA 360 mile range in the US and WLTP 707 km range in Europe gives our drivers what they want: a fantastic 5-passenger vehicle, and the confidence they’re driving the electric SUV with the longest range available in an affordable new vehicle,” said CEO Henrik Fisker.

“This is a huge milestone for everyone at Fisker,” he continued. “We are looking forward to getting Oceans to customers in the US, and we plan to send out communications today to our first customers.”

The CARB Executive Order grants the Fisker Ocean Extreme the maximum 4.0 Zero-Emission Vehicle credits per vehicle sold. The Fisker Ocean Extreme recently completed all applicable FMVSS testing required for US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) self-certification and meets New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) standards for a 5-star rating. The Fisker Ocean Extreme has been certified by European authorities for sale in Europe.

The Fisker Ocean Extreme equipped with optional 22” wheels and tires also achieved a WLTP 701 km / 436 UK mile range3, demonstrating that performance wheels and tires have minimal effect on the Fisker Ocean’s range.

The first Fisker Ocean customer took delivery in Denmark on May 5. Deliveries are expected to begin in the United States in June.

As part of Fisker’s mission to create the most sustainable SUV on Earth, the Fisker Ocean Extreme combines its 113kWh Hyper Range battery pack, optimized engineering, and aerodynamic design to produce a powerful, efficient, and responsive SUV with an EPA estimated range to drive from Philadelphia to Boston or Los Angeles to San Jose.

The Fisker Ocean all-electric SUV combines ingenious engineering, innovation, affordability, and sustainability in three versions: Extreme, Ultra, and Sport, with some trims sold out in several launch markets. The Fisker Ocean also recently won the 2023 Red Dot Product Design Award for Best Electric Vehicle.

Shoppers can reserve and configure the Fisker Ocean via the Fisker website.

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

Mitchell Announces Data Licensing Agreement with Rivian

Agreement reaffirms Mitchell’s commitment to proper and safe repair as electric vehicle adoption surges.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Mitchell, an Enlyte company, has announced that it has signed a data licensing agreement with electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Rivian. This will allow auto insurers and collision repairers using Mitchell Cloud Estimating and Mitchell Cloud Estimating TruckMax to write damage appraisals and access repair procedures for the OEM’s full line-up of passenger and commercial vehicles: the R1T, R1S and Electric Delivery Van (EDV).

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
GM, Samsung SDI to Invest $3B+ to Expand US Battery Cell Mfg.

The companies plan to have production lines to build nickel-rich prismatic and cylindrical cells.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Study: EVs Vs Gas Cars Traveling Iconic US Road Trips

For every 100 miles driven along these popular routes, an EV owner will save $11 but will add 25 minutes, on average.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
GM Invests in EnergyX Lithium Extraction, Refinery Technology

EnergyX says its technology can make lithium metal directly from brine and potentially in anode-ready form for EV batteries.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Deloitte: Auto Suppliers Face New Market Realities

Suppliers stand at industry crossroads as they work to determine the best path forward on future value chain.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Other Posts

EV Study: Charging Infrastructure Tops Ownership Concerns

Limited knowledge of the current charging infrastructure impedes the continued adoption of EVs.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Tesla Diagnostics

There are three levels of Tesla diagnostics and repairs

By Andrew Markel
Electric Roads Pave the Way for Smaller Car Batteries

Sweden, Denmark, and Germany, are testing whether electric road system (ERS) can be used to electrify road networks.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Automakers Survey: Aluminum Use Expected to Grow in New EVs

Expected demand from leading vehicle manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers suggest aluminum content surge in EV market.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers