Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance Names Valvoline 2018 Channel Partner Of The Year, Announces Other Award Winners At Winter Meeting

The Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance has named Valvoline as its 2018 Channel Partner of the Year. Valvoline was welcomed to the stage as this year’s winner during the Alliance’s annual Channel Partner supplier awards ceremony at Turnberry Isle in Aventura, Florida.

“Valvoline is honored to have been selected by the Alliance shareholders as the Channel Partner of the Year,” said Christa Bryant, director of marketing at Valvoline. “The Alliance plays an important role in our future and we are grateful for their partnership. Valvoline looks forward to launching new innovative products and programs with the Alliance in 2019 and the years ahead.”

Alliance shareholder members determined that Valvoline was the obvious winner for 2018 based on Valvoline’s efforts in the areas of superior training, marketing initiatives, fill rate, strong sales support and their dedication to the professional technician.

“Valvoline was the perfect choice as this year’s winner,” said Dan Rader, vice president, product and category management for the Alliance. “They have been a fantastic partner for our Alliance members. They went over the top in their support for our national sweepstakes, the Kentucky Horsepower Promotion last May and during our Race to Charlotte NASCAR event in September. The Alliance appreciates Valvoline’s commitment to the success of Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.”

The announcement of the Channel Partner of the Year happens during the awards banquet and is the pinnacle of the annual Alliance Winter Meeting. More than 500 people, both shareholder members and supplier channel partners, attended the four-day meeting.

Other Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper banquet award winners included:

Training Support Award: Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP)

Manpower Award: WIX Filters

Technology Support Award: Dorman

Logistics Support Award: Durago

Marketing Award: Tenneco

Customer Service Award: BBB

Exclusive National Brand Award: Perfect Stop Brakes by Robert Bosch LLC

Diamond Award: East Penn Manufacturing Co.

Lone Star Award: BCA Bearings by NTN