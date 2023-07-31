 2011-2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Front Strut Installation

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
UnderhoodService
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
Video

2011-2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Front Strut Installation

Learn how to install front struts on a 2011-2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee. This video is sponsored by PRT.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

CC:

Related Articles

PRT is the first to market choice for complete strut assemblies for one of the bestselling SUVs, the Jeep Grand Cherokee. This video covers the 2011 to 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee front strut installation. Before ordering the new strut, look at the options like engine, drivetrain and packages. Also, the Grand Cherokee can be equipped with an air suspension option. PRT has a replacement air strut coverage for this model. The installation procedures are the same, but you will have to service the air fitting at the top of the strut that must torqued to 49 inch pounds. 

Let’s get started. 

  • Lift the vehicle, and remove the front wheels.  
  • Next, remove the bolt and the wheel speed sensor from the knuckle.  
  • Set the wheel speed harness and sensor aside so they are not damaged. 
  • Remove the bolts that hold the brake caliper bracket, and hang the assembly in the wheel well. The caliper bracket bolts have an inverted E20 torx head. 
  • Next, remove the axle nut with a 32mm socket. 
  • Unfasten the bolt that holds the sway bar link to the strut’s housing. 
  • Loosen the nut that secures the outer tie rod to the knuckle, and push the tie rod to the side. 
  • Remove the nut that holds the upper ball joint to the knuckle, and separate the two components. 
  • Now, the bolt that holds the strut to the lower control arm can be removed.  
  • Remove the three nuts that hold the upper strut mount to the body. 
  • The axle and CV joint will block the strut from being removed from the wheel well. 
  • There are two ways to make removing the strut easier. First, press the axle fully out of the hub unit. Second, the inner joint can be removed from the differential.

The PRT unit matches the original unit for fit, form and function. The new unit spring matches the original, not only for the application, but drivetrain and trim level.

  • Install the strut into the wheel well, being careful not to damage the CV boot. 
  • Maneuver the knuckle back into position, and insert the axle into the splines of the hub unit.  
  • Align the studs on the upper strut mount to the body, and install the new nuts. 
  • Install the bolt that holds the strut to the lower control arm. Do not tighten the bolt until the vehicle is lowered.  
  • Insert the upper ball joint into the knuckle. Torque the nut to 122 foot pounds. 
  • Attach the sway bar link to the strut. Tighten the bolt to 70 foot pounds.  
  • Install the outer tie rod, and torque the nut to 70 foot pounds.  
  • Install the brake caliper, and torque the bolts to 125 foot pounds 
  • Install the wheel speed sensor, and route the harness through the brackets. 
  • Install the axle nut, and tighten the nut to 229 foot pounds. 
  • Install the wheel, and tighten to 130 foot pounds. 
  • Lower the vehicle. 
  • Torque the bolt that holds the strut to the lower control arm to 188 foot pounds. 

This video is sponsored by PRT.

You May Also Like

AMN Drivetime Video

AMN Drivetime: Aisin’s Dwayne Bates & Larrow Kaufman

Aisin’s Dwayne Bates and Larrow Kaufman discuss the company’s recent changes and its go-to-market strategy.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

In the last three years, Aisin World Corp. Of America has experienced its fair share of changes. As a result of the pandemic, the company expanded its operations. In 2021, it merged two business units to create Aisin Corp. to better foster synergies within the group and address future challenges like electrification. That same year, the company rebranded, and now, it’s ready for the mobility challenges that await the aftermarket.

Read Full Article

More Video Posts
Paired Ride Control (VIDEO)

It’s always best to replace ride control parts in pairs. Sponsored by GSP North America.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Belt-Driven Starter Generator Systems (VIDEO)

Fuel efficiency meets power with belt-driven starter generator systems. Sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
The Importance of Maintaining Belt Tension

Maintaining proper belt tension can enhance fuel economy. Sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Lordstown Motors Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Lordstown has filed motions with the court seeking to sell its Endurance vehicle and related assets.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Other Posts

Auto Pros On The Road Visit Detroit’s Jay’s Auto

Jay Salaytah meets the expectations of his customers and the needs of his employees. This video presented by Autolite.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
GB Remanufacturing’s Michael Kitching on AMN Drivetime

Kitching says he’s proud to be part of the industry as reman gets the sustainability attention it deserves.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Coats’ Ben Pryor Has Embraced Lean Thinking

Pryor spent four months learning lean principles by going to the “gemba.”

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Sealed Units Matter (VIDEO)

By sealing the joint, engineers can use better greases and materials to increase the longevity of the ball and socket. Sponsored by TRW.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers