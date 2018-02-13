VIDEO: Winter Effects On Radiators
Andrew Markel discusses how winter can be tough on radiators, and the importance of checking the radiator cap after replacement. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.
Andrew Markel,Editor, Underhood Service Magazine
Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]
