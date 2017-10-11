VIDEO: Park Assist Diagnostics On Late Model Vehicles
Andrew Markel discusses how reverse or park assist sensors work, and how to ensure that they are properly sending out the pulses needed to function. Sponsored by Standard.
Andrew Markel,Editor, Underhood Service Magazine
Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]
