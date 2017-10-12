Original Video/starter
ago

VIDEO: Modern Starters And Diagnostic Hammering

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel,Editor, Underhood Service Magazine

View bio

Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and ­aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIDEO: Modern Starters And Diagnostic Hammering

VIDEO: Park Assist Diagnostics On Late Model Vehicles

VIDEO: Check The Battery When Replacing The Alternator

VIDEO: Diagnosing Failing And Unresponsive Relays

VIDEO: Low-Oil No-Crank Condition Diagnostics

VIDEO: Diagnosing Failing And Unresponsive Relays

Mercedes-Benz HD Projector Headlights: The Next Headlight Innovation

VIDEO: Check The Battery When Replacing The Alternator

VIDEO: Park Assist Diagnostics On Late Model Vehicles

VIDEO: Low-Oil No-Crank Condition Diagnostics

Andrew Markel tackles the age-old diagnostic technique of hitting the starter with a hammer, and the obvious disadvantages to doing so on starters in modern vehicles. Sponsored by DENSO.

Show Full Article