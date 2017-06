Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and ­aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]

In this video, Andrew Markel covers why the old-fashioned knee test is not valid for late-model cars and trucks when inspecting shocks and struts. Modern shocks and strut have valving that can sense low- and high-frequency movements that can create problems for technicians who test these components with their knees. Sponsored by Nissan.