Snap-on Now Offers PRO-LINK Ultra Diagnostic Scan Tool Software For Volvo And Mack Engines

The newest addition to the Snap-on suite of problem-solving products is the EEHD867011 PRO-LINK Ultra Diagnostic Scan Tool Software designed specifically for Volvo and Mack electronic engines. This v.3.0 software offers coverage for EPA 2007 and EPA 2010 in addition to updated EPA 2013 versions with OEM-provided data. The software also includes proprietary fault and data point descriptions.

“With more than a dozen special tests included in this release, the PRO-LINK Ultra Diagnostic Scan Tool Software allows technicians to quickly determine issues with Volvo and Mack electronic engines,” said Dave Shock, a Snap-on product manager. “The v.3.0 software upgrade will provide a variety of new benefits and efficiencies to our customers who work on these engines.”

The advanced features of the new EEHD867011 PRO-LINK Ultra Diagnostic Scan Tool Software for Volvo and Mackelectronic engines include:

Aftertreatment DPF system reset

Aftertreatment hydrocarbon dosing

Atomization air pressure valve

Boot pressure test drive

Compression brake test

Cylinder balancing

Cylinder compression

DPF regeneration

EGR valve control

Engine protection data service routine

Exhaust aft system active diagnostic test

Fuel pressure

Hydrocarbon doser functionality test

Injector click test

Injector cutout

Intake and exhaust system check

N0x conversion test

Oil pressure test service routine

Piston cooling jet valve control

SCR – Crystal sublimation

SCR – DEF dosing

SCR – DEF hose heating resistors

SCR – DEF pressure build

SCR – DEF tank heating valve

SCR – system drain

Variable geometry turbo function service routine

View and reset all trip data

Find out more about the new software for Volvo and Mack electronic engines v.3.0 by contacting a participating Snap-on franchisee or other representative, visiting snapon.com or calling toll-free 877-762-7664.