Snap-on Now Offers PRO-LINK Ultra Diagnostic Scan Tool Software For Volvo And Mack Engines
From Import Car
The newest addition to the Snap-on suite of problem-solving products is the EEHD867011 PRO-LINK Ultra Diagnostic Scan Tool Software designed specifically for Volvo and Mack electronic engines. This v.3.0 software offers coverage for EPA 2007 and EPA 2010 in addition to updated EPA 2013 versions with OEM-provided data. The software also includes proprietary fault and data point descriptions.
“With more than a dozen special tests included in this release, the PRO-LINK Ultra Diagnostic Scan Tool Software allows technicians to quickly determine issues with Volvo and Mack electronic engines,” said Dave Shock, a Snap-on product manager. “The v.3.0 software upgrade will provide a variety of new benefits and efficiencies to our customers who work on these engines.”
The advanced features of the new EEHD867011 PRO-LINK Ultra Diagnostic Scan Tool Software for Volvo and Mackelectronic engines include:
- Aftertreatment DPF system reset
- Aftertreatment hydrocarbon dosing
- Atomization air pressure valve
- Boot pressure test drive
- Compression brake test
- Cylinder balancing
- Cylinder compression
- DPF regeneration
- EGR valve control
- Engine protection data service routine
- Exhaust aft system active diagnostic test
- Fuel pressure
- Hydrocarbon doser functionality test
- Injector click test
- Injector cutout
- Intake and exhaust system check
- N0x conversion test
- Oil pressure test service routine
- Piston cooling jet valve control
- SCR – Crystal sublimation
- SCR – DEF dosing
- SCR – DEF hose heating resistors
- SCR – DEF pressure build
- SCR – DEF tank heating valve
- SCR – system drain
- Variable geometry turbo function service routine
- View and reset all trip data
Find out more about the new software for Volvo and Mack electronic engines v.3.0 by contacting a participating Snap-on franchisee or other representative, visiting snapon.com or calling toll-free 877-762-7664.